Which tycoon once owned Land’s End and John o’Groats? The Saturday quiz
The questions
1 Which woman had nine works in the first impressionist exhibition?
2 Which bird’s heart beats up to 1,260 times a minute?
3 Who is the all-time most streamed artist on Spotify?
4 Whose neutrality was guaranteed by the 1839 Treaty of London?
5 Which tycoon once owned Land’s End and John o’ Groats?
6 Which book begins with The Sisters and ends with The Dead?
7 What party originated in Coventry as PEOPLE in 1972?
8 Luchadores perform what form of entertainment?
What links:
9 Carrier (5); destroyer (3); submarine (3); patrol boat (2)?
10 Little Donkey; Automatic; Lost in Music; The Ketchup Song?
11 Nicaea; Rome; Lyon; Constance; Trent?
12 Shared Experience; Punchdrunk; Cheek By Jowl; Complicité?
13 Law; Kidd; Schmeichel; Cole; Tevez?
14 Rhoda; Phyllis; Lou Grant?
15 Werner Herzog (shoe); Matthew Goodwin (book); Paddy Ashdown (hat)?
The answers
1 Berthe Morisot.
2 Hummingbird (blue-throated).
3 Drake.
4 Belgium.
5 Peter de Savary.
6 Dubliners by James Joyce.
7 Green Party.
8 Lucha libre wrestling.
9 Battleships game (values per 2002 Hasbro edition).
10 Hits for sisters: Beverley Sisters; Pointer Sisters; Sister Sledge; Las Ketchup.
11 Locations for historical Councils of the Catholic Church.
12 Theatre companies.
13 Played football for Manchester City and Manchester United.
14 TV spin-offs from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
15 Eaten after losing bets (chocolate hat in Paddy Ashdown’s case).