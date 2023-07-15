Ty Pennington Says the ‘Sore Throat’ He Had During ‘Barbie’ Premiere Landed Him in Intensive Care (Video)

“Trading Spaces” host Ty Pennington went “from the red carpet to the ICU” on the same day, he shared on Instagram Friday.

The HGTV regular attended the “Barbie” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday, flew to Denver, Colorado, to begin filming on Monday, and woke up at 4 a.m. Tuesday barely able to breathe.

“From the red carpet, to the ICU… This last week has been interesting! I’m OK now, still recovering,” he wrote in a post that included photos of him on the pink carpet for the Greta Gerwig-film premiere and in the hospital.

“Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU.”

He thanked the “amazing staff” at St. Anthony’s in Lakewood, Colorado, and Summit Health in San Francisco for “taking such great care of me.”

“A great reminder to listen to your body when it’s telling you something,” he concluded.

Pennington, who bills himself as a “jack of all trades,” also hosted “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” on ABC, which ran from 2004–2012. Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” took over as host for the reality show’s 2020 revival on HGTV.

