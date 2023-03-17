Ty Pennington Reveals How He 'Landed' His Wife Kellee Merrell in Hilarious 'Flirting' Video

Ty Pennington Reveals How He ‘Landed’ His Wife Kellee Merrell in Hilarious Video: ‘I’m Flirting’

Ty Pennington/Instagram (2)

Ty Pennington is the ultimate flirt!

The Rock the Block star put his playful personality on display while revealing to his Instagram followers what "flirting" looks like with his wife Kellee Merrell. In the Reel shared on Thursday, Pennington, 58, shows off a series of funny facial expressions as Zapp's "Doo Wa Ditty" plays in the background.

"POV: I'm flirting with you… in case you were wondering how I landed my wife #workseverytime #sixtypercentofthetime" he wrote in the caption.

His followers got a kick out of the hilarious video, with one user commenting, "That is why we love you!👏." Another added, "Just keep sharing your wacky, lovable self with the world."

RELATED: Ty Pennington Says Quitting 'Trading Spaces' Was a 'Ballsy Move' but Had to be Done: 'I Was Worth More'

This is not the first time Pennington has involved his wife in his funny social media posts. On February 14, the expert carpenter revealed he had a date mixup and accidentally wished his wife a happy Valentine's Day one day too early.

"Happy Love Day my friends 💘 Life is short, marry the person with the same stupid sense of humor as you and always remember the important dates… still working on that one! 😂🙌🏼 #itry #truelove" he wrote alongside a cute shot of the couple from their wedding day.

ty pennington, Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington/Instagram

He also included a screenshot of the conversation he had with Merrell, 34, on Feb. 13 after she called him out for mixing up Valentine's Day.

RELATED: Ty Pennington Reveals He Had a Valentine's Day Mixup in Texts with Wife Kellee: 'Remember the Important Dates'

The couple have been friends since 2010 and officially got engaged in July 2021 after Pennington popped the question over morning coffee. They celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November, and the Trading Spaces alum marked the special milestone with a video tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Story continues

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell

Ty Pennington Instagram

After their original plans to get married in Italy were put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, the pair decided to hold the ceremony at their Savannah, Georgia home in November 2021.

Despite the renovations they've been making to the historic property since September 2020, Pennington and Merrell made the most of it and tied the knot in their backyard with just eight guests in attendance.