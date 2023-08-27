Ty Herndon Marries Alex Schwartz in Scenic Tennessee Farm Wedding: All the Details! (Exclusive)

"We wanted a space that could accommodate our eclectic group of friends and family to celebrate love, life, and our future together," the country star tells PEOPLE

Congratulations are in order for musician Ty Herndon!

The country singer tied the knot with Alex Schwartz on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony in Chapmansboro, Tennessee.

More than 300 people attended the joyful celebration including Kristin Chenoweth and her fiancé Josh Bryant, along with Herndon's longtime friend Sally Struthers.

The decor for the festivities centered around "the formality of black and white juxtaposed against the casual backdrop of the farm," Herndon, 61, tells PEOPLE. "We like to call it country chic and everyone loved having a little bit of both experiences.”

William McClintic/Heather Carpenter Ty Herndon (right) and Alex Schwartz marry on a farm in Chapmansboro, Tennessee.

When looking at venues for their special day Herndon says he and Schwartz toured many different places before landing on Owen Farm, a “beautiful property outside of Nashville that sits on the banks of the Cumberland River,” he says.

“We knew we wanted something that captured our personalities and we fell in love with this place as soon as we saw it. We used the wedding scene in the movie of The Proposal as a bit of a reference,” he adds.

Owen Farm is located next door to the property of the late Don Williams, who was Herndon's father's favorite country music artist.

“Don’s family was kind enough to offer us his tour bus to bring the wedding party to the location of the ceremony on the grounds, which created an extra special moment for me personally but also for our guests,” says Herndon.

“We just wanted a space and a place that could accommodate our eclectic group of friends and family to celebrate love, life, and our future together. That was the main thing that was important to us — and that everyone have a lot of fun,” he adds.

William McClintic/Heather Carpenter Ty Herndon (left) and husband Alex Schwartz celebrate their newly married status.

The wedding was directed by Herdon’s longtime friend Bonnie Hadden, who runs his fan club, and officiated by Melissa Greene, former member of the contemporary Christian band Avalon. Groomsmen included former Avalon member Michael Passons, Herndon’s manager and former GLAAD VP Zeke Stokes and Herndon’s longtime producer and guitarist Erik Halbig.

Throughout the event there were musical performances by Anita Cochran, Matt Bloyd, Jamie Floyd + Jimmy Thou and Shelly Fairchild.

When it came to food, Herndon says they wanted a "southern feast" for guests. Al’s Diner and Deli in Nashville catered the plated dinner which included chicken, pork, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans and salad with iced tea.

William McClintic/Heather Carpenter Alex Schwartz (left) and Ty Herndon cut their wedding cake.

The couple’s cake was a three tier with almond butter creme and blueberry lemon tiers, created by Ivey Cake in Nashville. Plus, an ice cream bar and a chocolate station.

Ahead of the couple's nuptials, Herndon said he couldn't wait to celebrate with their closest friends and family and feel the "love that folks are bringing from all across the country and around the world to be a part of our special day.”

Herndon and Schwartz also made sure to honor family special family members during the day.

“My father has been deceased for a long time so we had a beautiful photo of him on a table alongside one of Alex’s baby brother who passed away,” he says.

William McClintic/Heather Carpenter Ty Herndon and Alex Schwartz celebrate their wedding with family and friends including Kristin Chenoweth.

"On that table our mothers lit a unity candle on behalf of both our families signifying the joining of the Herndons and the Schwartzes. It created a very special moment to help us remember those who couldn’t be with us to celebrate this day," he adds.

The duo got engaged in February after six months of dating. They were first introduced by a mutual friend at a dinner party about a year ago.

“I love his goofiness, his heart, his loyalty, the way he looks at me, the way he holds me, and the way I feel safe with him," says Herndon. "And I pray to God that I am all those things to him. He has taught me how to love better and how to be a better human."

He adds: “My mother said to me when we got engaged, ‘Son, you’ve waited your whole life for this.' We hope that by sharing this day and our love with others we can let everyone know that miracles are possible, love is love, and equality and justice ultimately win every time."



