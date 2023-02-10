Ty Herndon Is Engaged to Boyfriend Alex After 6 Months of Dating: 'It Has Been an Amazing Journey'

Ty Herndon engaged credit jeremy ryan

Jeremy Ryan Alex and Ty Herndon

Ty Herndon is getting ready to tie the knot!

On Thursday, the 60-year-old country singer-songwriter announced he's engaged to his boyfriend of six months, Alex, through a series of photos and a heartfelt caption shared to Instagram.

"Well y'all, I have a little news to share — actually some big news. The last six months God has showed up and showed out," began Herndon's Instagram caption. "Never in a million years would I have imagined meeting someone who would bring so much love and light into my heart."

Alongside three black-and-white photos of the couple, the "What Mattered Most" musician recounted meeting Alex "six months ago" and forming a bond on their first date.

"Since then, we have been building our relationship and getting to know one another without a big public announcement," wrote Herndon. "It was important to each of us that we be able to do this privately, and it has been an amazing journey."

He continued, "After all this time, I have met the person I know I'm gonna spend the rest of my life with. Alex is a brilliant artist and craftsman who restores mid-century furniture and makes stained glass art. He will also be starting work on his MBA soon. He's a smartie, y'all — and I can't wait for all of you to get to know him."

Concluding the note, Herndon said they're "planning a wedding" set to occur "later this year" and told his followers, "Here's to life, love, and wellness! We'll see y'all soon."

Herndon was previously romantically linked to Matt Collum and announced their breakup via Instagram in October 2021. "After 11 beautiful years together, I want to let you know that Matt and I have decided to go our separate ways as life partners. However, we are committed to remaining lifelong friends, and I am confident that will be the case," he wrote at the time.