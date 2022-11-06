Ty Gibbs wins NASCAR Xfinity title in Phoenix after strong final-race performance

Alex Zietlow
·4 min read

Justin Allgaier was solid all Stage 3 and Noah Gragson made an admirable late-race push — but it was Ty Gibbs who rose above the rest.

The No. 54 car dominated the first two stages and proved tough when under siege in Stage 3, and the performance delivered Gibbs a two-car-lengths win at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night and his first NASCAR Xfinity championship.

“My car was as fast as Xfinity internet,” Gibbs told NBC Sports with a big smile, a mixture of cheers and boos raining down from the grandstands. He then laughed, “I think that’s what I’m supposed to say.”

He added: “Thank you to the fans, even though I don’t have that many of them. Hopefully I earned some respect back, and we’ll move on.”

It’s fair to say that Gibbs wasn’t the most popular driver coming into Saturday. His move in Martinsville last week — the one where he appeared to wreck his teammate to clear his way for a win — has been the talk of the Xfinity Series leading into championship weekend.

The 20-year-old driver referenced and apologized for the move in his post-race interview multiple times.

“What I did last week was unacceptable, and I apologize once again, but it was unacceptable because we could have had two shots to win this deal, and it was stupid from an organization standpoint. All my fault,” he said. “I can sit here and tell you I’m sorry as much as I can, but it’s not going to fix it. I’ve got to fix my actions. I felt like today I had a good race, felt like I made some good moves.

“Me and the 7 (Allgaier) were racing really hard. I felt like hopefully we put on a great show for you guys, the fans. Thank you for all that you guys do.”

Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity series auto race at Martinsville Speedway, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
There seemed to be several turning points in Saturday’s race. But the latest one came with 40 laps to go: During the race’s second-to-last caution, all four Championship 4 drivers — Gibbs, Gragson, Allgaier and Josh Berry — filed into pit road.

Gibbs, running second at the time, had a season-defining pit stop to earn the leading spot on the restart. Allgaier came off pit road in second, and Gragson lost five spots, having to restart seventh.

Gibbs then used that lead to find his groove, and even though he and Allgaier raced each other hard down the stretch — trading leads three times in one lap at one point — it was Gibbs who was able to clear him with about 20 laps to go, and the No. 54 car never looked back.

Gibbs, of Joe Gibbs Racing, prevailed over three other JR Motorsports drivers.

“Great job to JR Motorsports, but the 25% won,” Gibbs said. “Thank you to all the guys. Had an awesome time racing in the Xfinity Series this year, and looking for more and I’m very excited.”

Gragson finished second. Allgaier finished third. Berry finished 13th.

For Gragson, Saturday marked the end of a four-year-run with the No. 9 team at JR Motorsports. He’ll join Petty GMS in one of the team’s two full-time Cup cars in 2023.

“The execution on pit stops, we just need to be better as a Bass Pro Shop team all around, but still proud of everyone’s efforts,” Gragson said a few moments after the race’s conclusion. “Thought we had a really good car there in the second half. ... Just too tight there at the end, but still super proud of everybody.”

Unofficial results in Xfinity championship

Position

Car

Driver

Time behind

1

54

Ty Gibbs (P)

--

2

9

Noah Gragson (P)

0.397

3

7

Justin Allgaier (P)

1.45

4

10

Landon Cassill

4.978

5

16

AJ Allmendinger

6.171

6

2

Sheldon Creed #

7.37

7

98

Riley Herbst

8.477

8

11

Daniel Hemric

9.08

9

21

Austin Hill #

9.346

10

18

Sammy Smith

11.187

11

19

Brandon Jones

11.63

12

48

Nicholas Sanchez

11.891

13

8

Josh Berry (P)

13.611

14

34

Kyle Weatherman

14.624

15

36

Josh Williams

15.144

16

27

Jeb Burton

17.581

17

44

Rajah Caruth(i)

18.063

18

92

Alex Labbe

19.01

19

4

Bayley Currey

19.221

20

39

Ryan Sieg

20.294

21

2

Parker Retzlaff

20.418

22

38

Kyle Sieg #

21.152

23

26

Kaz Grala(i)

21.547

24

35

Joey Gase

26.581

25

31

Myatt Snider

26.955

26

68

Kris Wright(i)

27.127

27

51

Jeremy Clements

28.562

28

45

Stefan Parsons(i)

-1

29

6

Brennan Poole(i)

-2

30

66

JJ Yeley

-3

31

13

Dawson Cram

-4

32

78

BJ McLeod

-4

33

91

Mason Massey

-4

34

1

Sam Mayer

-5

35

23

Anthony Alfredo

-6

36

7

Joe Graf Jr

-7

37

8

Brandon Brown

-46

38

77

Dillon Bassett

-48

