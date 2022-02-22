It's 'Twosday!' No matter where you are in the world, today's palindrome date is the same

The deuces are wild today as one of the grandest palindromes of 2022 arrives on Tuesday, unofficially known as "Twosday."

Feb. 22, 2022, written out numerically is 2/22/22. Not only is it a palindrome because it reads the same forward and backward, but what makes it special is the date has all twos. It will also be the same no matter what part of the world you're in, regardless if your country uses the day-month-year or year-month-day format.

It also will be on a Tuesday, (and also, 290 years after George Washington was born). The date is so rare the National Weather Service says a "Twosday" won't happen again for another 400 years in 2422.

The ultimate palindrome will occur at 2:22 a.m. or p.m., or at 22:22 military time.

"Twosday" is just one of several palindrome dates going on this week. Beginning on Monday, each day for the rest of the month is a palindrome, using the United States' date notation (2/20/22, 2/21/22, 2/22/22, 2/23/22, 2/24/22, 2/25/22, 2/26/22, 2/27/22 and 2/28/22).

Since Feb. 2 was also a palindrome, that gives the shortest month of the year 10 palindrome dates. Sunday was the only seven-digit palindrome 2/20/2022.

There won't be any more palindrome dates for the rest of the year, unless you follow the day/month/year format, where there already have been three (22/1/22, 2/2/22 and 22/2/22), according to Farmer's Almanac. Those upcoming palindrome dates will be: 22/3/22, 22/4/22, 22/5/22, 22/6/22, 22/7/22, 22/8/22, 22/9/22 and 22/11/22.

Last year had 22 palindrome dates of at least four digits, a rare occurrence that won't happen again for 90 years, in 2111.

Some people are a bit excited about the date.

The website 22-2-22.com has been online since 2019 anticipating the date. The website's creator, Morten Heedegaard, told the Washington Post he created the date as a joke but has since heard from numerous people who will be celebrating on the date.

A Google surprise

Google also is taking part in "Twosday" festivities.

If you Google 2/22/22, confetti will fall down your screen, and you will get a message of "Happy Twosday 2 You!"

