Two young victims of Gulfport fire identified. They were 6 and 4 days old

The fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport was confined to the kitchen, but heavy smoke led to the deaths of two children early Wednesday morning, said Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.

He identified the two boys who died as Vashun Viverette, 6, and Kakashi Aubrey, a 4-day-old baby.

Viverette was taken to the nearby Memorial Hospital and died at 4:20 a.m., Switzer said.

Aubrey was transported to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport and he died at 5:30 a.m.

The cause of death for the two children is smoke inhalation, Switzer said. They had no burns or other injuries, he said.

Their mother and another child, age 2, are in critical condition. Another child and the father are stable, said Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley.

He said the fire was called in at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday and started in the kitchen. The investigation continues.