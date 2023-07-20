After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande is getting a divorce. So who’s the new guy?

Love on the set alert.

On Monday rumors began to circulate that Ariana Grande was splitting from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez when she was spotted without her wedding ring while attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament Sunday.

By Monday, their imminent divorce spread through the Internet faster than Scandoval. But no real reason was given.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

By Thursday, cha-ching. We got it. TMZ reported that the Boca Raton native is dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater.

No one has made any formal announcements, but insiders close to the situation told TMZ that Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, started dating a few months ago; production started in December in London.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” one source tells People magazine of the exes who wed in May 2021. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

The upcoming musical film adaptation is a Wizard of Oz prequel directed by Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”); Grande plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch of the South, while Slater is Boq, the love interest of Nessarose, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the East.

According to widespread reports, Grande and Gomez remain friends, but she has more or less wiped all traces of the real estate whiz from her Instagram, including their wedding photo. Ouch. (Note to AG: A romantic one remains of you giving your hubs, who is said to be “devastated,” a kiss.)

The “Thank You Next” singer, who is a Nickelodeon alum, and Slater, a Tony Award nominated Broadway star (“Sponge Bob Square Pants”), do seem more compatible. But still, we never like to see people get hurt, especially when kids are involved.

Slater, a Maryland native, has also split from his wife, high school sweetheart Lilly Jay, who gave birth to a baby boy late last year. They will now need to coparent their kid for many years to come.

It’s unclear whether the actor has deleted his spouse from Instagram, as his account has to been set to private.

So is this an affair? Or did Grande and Slater just grow apart from their spouses? Whatever happened, happened quickly, or they were just going through the motions so as not to arouse suspicions.

Because online sleuths did the math, capturing a loving post Grande sent Gomez for their two anniversary as well as a sweet message from Slater on Mother’s Day, right around the same time.

“Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” read the Vassar grad’s caption for a photo that also reportedly included their baby. “From me and this little guy.”