Two years later, Kansas State Wildcats remain motivated by ‘bad taste’ of Tulane loss

They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but the Kansas State football team would rather get some payback that is hot and loaded with Cajun spices this week in New Orleans.

K-State will have extra motivation when the Wildcats hit the road to play Tulane at 11 a.m. Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

When these teams last met on the gridiron the Wildcats suffered a shocking 17-10 home loss against the Green Wave. It happened in 2022. Tulane went on to win 12 games that season and K-State ended up hoisting a trophy at the Big 12 championship game, so fans were able to move on.

But it was a stunner at the time. Some older K-State football players are still upset about it.

“A lot of people were not too happy that we lost that game a couple years ago,” K-State sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson said. “I think that will be a big point of emphasis going in this week to not overlook anybody. I feel like a lot of people still have that bad taste in their mouth going into the game this week.”

None of the K-State players who spoke with media on Monday were willing to label this as a revenge game for the Wildcats.

But they clearly want to even the score against a team that beat them two years ago. Johnson, who was playing for Maize High at the time, said the topic has already been brought up in the locker room.

K-State is ready for the rematch.

“I was here in 2022 when we lost Tulane,” tight end Brayden Loftin said. “Tulane is a really good opponent, and I think they’re definitely one of the tougher teams we’re going to see all year. We’re going to be prepared for those guys.

“I don’t know if I would call it revenge. I would call it more like there’s been that pit in your stomach ever since that game, because we really didn’t play well. I think there’s going to be changes this time and we’re going to come out and play really well.”

Much has changed for both teams over the past two seasons.

Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn were leading the way on offense for K-State. Michael Pratt was a star quarterback for Tulane and Willie Fritz was the head coach in New Orleans. None of those faces are still around. Fritz left Tulane for Houston during the off-season and both teams feature new rosters.

The box score from their last meeting shouldn’t mean much this time around. Although the Wildcats will be in trouble if they average 4.6 yards per play and go 2 for 15 on third downs again.

For that reason, K-State coach Chris Klieman is downplaying the revenge angle.

“Maybe had it been the same staff with Coach Fritz,” Klieman said. “I couldn’t tell you how many guys they still have on that team. I know there’s a handful. We have a handful that played in that game and a lot of guys that were a part of the team that probably remember the loss. But you can’t think about that as we’re getting an opportunity to go on the road.”

The Wildcats have many reasons to be motivated for a game against Tulane, not just revenge.

“Everyone knows that it’s a big game for us and we’re not looking at them lightly at all,” left tackle Easton Kilty said. “We have to go down there and bring the fight to them.”