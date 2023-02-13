Two workers at Mars Wrigley factory fall into vat of chocolate

A worker seen near a tank at the Mars Wrigley factory in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania (The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Snack giant Mars has been fined after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate last year.

The pair were doing maintenance work for an outside contracting firm when they fell into the partially filled tank.

Rescuers cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to free them and they were taken to hospital in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

America’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the workers had not been authorised to work in the tanks and were not trained about safety.

Mars Wrigley, fined more than $14,500 (£12,000), said safety "is a top priority for our business".

"As always, we appreciate Osha’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review”, the firm added.

The workers reportedly fell into a batching tank - a tank used to mix ingredients - for Dove chocolate, a brand sold in the US. In the UK and elsewhere, Dove is sold as Galaxy.

American confectioners Mars and Wrigley merged in 2008. In addition to Dove, the company produces several popular sweets such as M&Ms, Snickers and Twix.