Two women tried to flee Afghanistan. One family escaped. One did not.

Atefa Ibrahimi knew it was time to leave Kabul when she saw the Taliban on her street.

As a writer and an activist, someone with ties to people around the world, Ibrahimi is a target of the Taliban as the group known for its oppressive rule of women returns to power in Afghanistan two decades after the U.S. invasion that expelled it.

“I left my house only picking up my laptop and a few accessories for my electronics and stuff like that to make sure that I can get out of the country,” Ibrahimi told USA TODAY.

Ibrahimi and her family – 14 people altogether – were among the lucky ones, some of the more than 100,000 people who managed to flee the country's takeover by the brutal, fundamentalist Taliban.

Many more were left behind. For myriad reasons, they couldn’t navigate a dangerous and chaotic exit, one that left dozens dead, including 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bombing carried out by an Islamic State affiliate group known as ISIS-K, before Aug. 31, the deadline for the U.S. military withdrawal.

Advocates said the circumstances that led to some Afghans getting out while others could not get past the gates at the airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul hinged on timing, connections and, as much as anything, luck.

“I think it’s absolutely reasonable for the people who did get in to feel like it was a miracle or like they won the lottery," said Adam Bates, policy counsel for the International Refugee Assistance Project. "And I think the odds were probably pretty similar.”

Tuesday, President Joe Biden promised that the United States would continue to help Afghans who were "at risk" to leave the country, saying "we're far from done."

Those who couldn’t get out are left with uncertain prospects, both for leaving the country and for its future under Taliban rule.

“War started from now on,” a woman who did not get out said in a message to USA TODAY shortly after the last American plane left the Kabul airport Aug. 31. “There is a lot of shooting tonight.”

USA TODAY is not identifying the woman because of concerns about her security.

Her perilous journey to the airport largely parallels Ibrahimi’s, with one key difference: One family got out, while the other was left behind.

Army Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez gives a high-five to a girl evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, before refugees boarded a bus at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., on Aug. 30.

Getting to the gate

Ibrahimi and her family began their escape a week before the withdrawal deadline.

“Three house away from our house, there was a lot of Taliban, and around us everywhere, we could see Taliban. There was checkpoints,” she said.

Ibrahimi traded voice and text messages with USA TODAY from a Dubai refugee facility, where the internet connection was too weak for a conversation. USA TODAY was put in touch with Ibrahimi through an international women’s advocacy group called Every Woman Treaty, of which Ibrahimi is a member.

Just getting her family to the airport required what Ibrahimi called a “miracle.”

Through a friend, Ibrahimi and her family learned of a local man who could get them to the airport's Abbey Gate. Once inside, she hoped to meet Australian contacts who could recognize her and get her onto a plane. After hours of trying, Ibrahimi got hold of the local man’s son.

“He said yes, and he in return wanted to be evacuated, too. I told him that I don’t promise but if possible, we will take him with us,” she wrote to USA TODAY.

Ibrahimi’s family included a pregnant woman, an old man, a 6-year-old boy and a 17-day-old infant. They walked for hours through the streets to get to the airport, where she said thousands of people were trying to get inside the gates.

“Everyone was struggling to get out. I saw journalists, I saw teachers, I saw women’s rights activists, I saw people who work with the government, everyone was having the same journey,” she said.

Even that "miracle" took them only so far. They still had to get inside the gate, to escape the beatings she saw the Taliban giving to people, including women and children.

“I was afraid of dying in airport gate,” she told USA TODAY.

“They were showing how unhappy they are that people want to leave, and they were trying to punish them,” she said.

Beatings, threats – and still no way in

In other cases, navigating the crush of people and Taliban checkpoints to get to the airport to evacuate Afghanistan proved nearly impossible.

The woman who was not able to escape told USA TODAY that she twice tried to make the journey to the airport with her family before the withdrawal deadline, but they never got inside.

As they trekked for 12 hours among thousands of others, the woman said, her family suffered beatings at the hands of Taliban members stationed at checkpoints.

Photos she provided to USA TODAY show deep purple bruises and scarlet abrasions forming on the legs and faces of family members. She said Taliban members beat them with sticks. One pointed a gun at her head, she said, and threatened to shoot if she did not move.

Her child fell to the ground beneath a rush of people trying to reach the airport, she said.

“Everyone was hurt very badly,” she said.

Women and girls remain at risk

A clear picture of the scale of those left behind is still forming. No One Left Behind, a nonprofit group that worked to bring Afghans who helped the U.S. military to the USA, estimated it has about 5,400 people trying to leave Afghanistan on Special Immigrant Visas.

“Our people got punished by listening (to instructions to shelter in place), the people that jumped and ran in front got through," said James Miervaldis, chairman of the organization.

The United Nations warned of a humanitarian crisis unfolding as the military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed. It estimated fighting inside the country this year has displaced 550,000 Afghans, on top of 2.9 million people displaced in Afghanistan at the end of 2020.

"We are particularly worried about the impact of the conflict on women and girls," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo said in August. About 80% of internally displaced Afghans are women and children, according to the United Nations.

Those who remain in the country wait to learn whether the Taliban will return to the oppressive treatment of women or follow through on public promises to respect their rights.

Najla Ayoubi lived under the strictures of Taliban rule over women before the U.S. invasion in 2001. She works to get others like her out of the country.

Before the Taliban took power in the late 1990s, Ayoubi was the first woman to become a judge in her province. When the Taliban said women could not go out in public without a man, she said, she was forced to pay her neighbors, so their 4-year-old son could accompany her to the grocery store.

“Within 24 hours, I went from being a judge and a state senior attorney, I became nothing,” said Ayoubi, chief of global programs at Every Woman Treaty.

When she fields messages from women stuck in the country, she remembers the feelings of being severed from society, the restrictions so oppressive that she “felt that I have no right to breathe.”

'W e came back home w ithout any hope'

While struggling to get through the gate, Ibrahimi reached American friends, who helped her over the phone. It took three to four hours, but those friends sent her a code that could be used to enter the airport.

“That’s how we made it to the other side and after hours of walk and bus ride we get to the Australian camp,” she wrote.

For the woman and her family left behind, getting anyone near the airport to even look at her papers proved impossible. Her Special Immigrant Visa application had received the first step in its approval, but she never received communication telling her she would be able to board a plane.

“Everywhere is Taliban. Taliban is at the gate. They didn’t allow me to go inside. I couldn’t show my documents to them,” she said.

Early in the evacuation, the process to get in was more orderly, said Kim Staffieri, co-founder of the Association of Wartime Allies, a group advocating for Afghans with a U.S. connection.

Then it crumbled. Communication became confusing, and mass numbers of people rushed the airport.

"It all came down to luck," Staffieri said. "You happened to be at the right gate at the moment they opened it.”

Ibrahimi made it to the other side; the other woman was left among the Afghans, watching from the outside as planes carried evacuees out of Kabul.

“We came back home without any hope, without any solution on my problems,” the woman said.

Uncertain futures

Once Ibrahimi and her family boarded the Australian military plane, they were surprised. With no seats on the plane, about 250 people crammed on the floor to try to fit as many people as possible for the journey to Dubai.

“Arriving in Dubai, it’s another new journey for all of us,” she said.

In the background of her messages were the sounds of many people talking and walking around, children playing and babbling. She twice sent USA TODAY videos of children’s drawings, from houses and animals to people. In one drawing, hands reach from what looks like a sideways Afghan flag to hands coming from an Australian flag. On the drawing is written the words “Burned” and “Help.”

Both Ibrahimi and the woman left behind face uncertain futures.

Ibrahimi and her family will begin a new life.

The woman in Afghanistan continues to search for a way out.

“I’m feeling so bad for me, my family, that I cannot help, because all my family’s hope is me,” she said. “I don’t know what I can do to help them. I don’t know what I can do.”

