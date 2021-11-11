Two women steal and crash vehicle with baby inside, California deputies say

Two women are in custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 7-month-old baby inside and crashing the vehicle near Newcastle, Placer County sheriff’s officials said. The baby was not hurt.

The incident began in Auburn around 7 a.m. Thursday when parents were dropping off one of two children at a daycare, Placer County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Nelson Resendes said.

The parents left the baby in their vehicle “for just a moment,” he said.

“During that moment, two females get into the car and stole it,” Resendes said. “(It’s) unknown whether they knew the 7-month-old was in the back or not.”

Deputies and the California Highway Patrol searched for the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, but it ultimately crashed into a power pole in the 8900 block of Highway 193, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post shortly after 8 a.m.

Resendes said the suspect riding in the passenger seat was quickly detained, but the driver “fled into the woods,” where she was located a short time later. Both suspects, whose identities have not yet been released, will be booked into the Placer County jail later Thursday, he said.

The suspects and the 7-month-old were all transported to hospitals, but none suffered serious injuries, Resendes said.

“The baby’s fine,” he said. “Good ending.”