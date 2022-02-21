Two women found shot dead in west end Vancouver

Vancouver Police say they are investigating the shooting deaths of two women whose bodies were found Sunday morning in a vehicle on the west side of the city.

They say in a news release that the bodies were discovered just after 8 a.m. near West 8th Ave. and Discovery St. by a local resident out for a walk.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun. Police say they believe the two were targeted.

They also say Vancouver's Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed to search a house near the crime scene, as investigators feared there could be other victims inside. But there was no word of them finding anything.

Members of the Homicide Unit spent much of Sunday collecting evidence at the scene and are urging anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area to contact them.

The deaths are Vancouver's first and second homicides of 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press