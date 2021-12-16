Two Women Have Accused Chris Noth of Sexual Assault

Two women, who have requested to remain anonymous, used pseudonyms to speak to The Hollywood Reporter, coming forward to describe two separate alleged incidents of sexual assault involving And Just Like That ... star Chris Noth. The two women do not know each other, the publication reports, though both were triggered to come forward by the promotion surrounding the new Sex and the City reboot.

In regards to the 2015 incident, the survivor, who THR called Lily, said, "I'm not sure how you go about this sort of story and how you find the other victims" and added that "seeing that he was reprising his role in Sex and the City set off something in me ... For so many years, I buried it ... to try to go public with who he is."

Lily worked as a server in a now-closed New York City nightclub and said that Noth invited her to dinner and his Greenwich Village apartment and "pretty forcibly" had sex with her.

"I thought, 'We're going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.' It sounds so stupid," she said.

In 2004, a survivor that THR is calling Zoe worked at a firm in Hollywood that did business with Noth. She described him inviting her to his home to spend time with him in the pool and Jacuzzi at his apartment complex.

"He would walk by my desk and flirt with me. He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, 'Mr. Big'' leaving messages on your voicemail,'" she said. She went on to describe the attack, which left her with blood on her shirt, and the ensuing hospital visit, where she told the staff that she had been assaulted.

"I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn't say who it was," Zoe says, adding that she feared that nobody would believe her if she came forward. "They gave me a little crisis counseling brochure and some medicine." Zoe's employer confirmed that Noth did have business with the company, and her then-boss told THR that Zoe had called her after the alleged incident, "very upset, kind of in shock."

Noth released a statement to THR denying assaulting the women, calling the accusations "categorically false."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

HBO did not issue any official comments on the reports.

If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).