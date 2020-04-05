Two Windsor Police Service members test positive for COVID-19

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) confirmed two of its members have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Unfortunately, this announcement does not come as a surprise. The COVID-19 virus has impacted our entire community — and police personnel are certainly not exempt," a statement from the force released Sunday evening read.

The force said both members had been working at WPS headquarters in Windsor and that it is working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to track the member's contact history.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We have thoroughly tracked our members' previous contacts and made appropriate and timely notifications to all WPS members while assisting the WECHU with their responsibility to notify the public regarding any contact concerns," the statement said.

The members had not been inside a police facility since March 29.

"Both members are self-isolating at home, remain in good spirits, and have the full support of the Service to help facilitate their recovery," the statement read.

"Our members continue to practice physical distancing both inside and outside the workplace — with the goal of remaining healthy so that we can report for duty and continue to serve."