Two wildfires from one storm, both dealt with 'lightning' fast

Jasper National Park experienced two lightning-caused wildfires over the weekend, both of which started out of a thunderstorm that passed through.

One of those wildfires almost couldn't have been better placed for Parks Canada firefighters to deal with. It occurred in proximity to the Sunwapta Warden Station, more than 40 kilometres south of the townsite on Highway 93.

"Our fire crews were on it immediately. There was actually a crew in the area passing through that actioned it as soon as the lightning struck so it didn't even really get a chance to turn into a fire," said Dave Argument, resource conservation manager with Parks Canada.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"It struck a tree and they were on it immediately, but it does just show you that we had lightning throughout the park in that particular storm."

That particular storm resulted in an estimated 100-plus lightning strikes on Friday evening. The one that hit near the Sunwapta Warden Station was over almost as soon as it began.

The only other lightning strike that turned into a wildfire of any magnitude occurred near Minaga Creek, approximately six kilometres from Jasper on Highway 2.

While that wildfire was caused on Friday, it smouldered silently until winds on late Saturday afternoon fanned it up into an event that was visible by a passing motorist.

A quick call to Jasper Dispatch (780-852-6155) and crews were on scene within 20 minutes to deal with it.

"That's not uncommon,” Argument said. “A lightning strike can cause an ignition that will then just smoulder away and not produce a lot of smoke until wind and weather conditions fan it into something.

“By Saturday afternoon things were drying out and the winds came up. That's when this blew up into smoke that was visible from the highway."

Parks Canada's attack came from both two fire crews on the ground and in the air as two helicopters bucketed the flames.

By Monday, crews were still on scene supported by one helicopter.

It was already considered “being held” at a very modest 0.6 hectares – down from its initial estimate of two ha – with the expectation that Tuesday would see it being classified as “extinguished.”

"Reports of smoke from the public... they are incredibly valuable to us as you can see in this instance. Since our firefighters just can't be everywhere, obviously in a park this big all the time, we do encourage people to report any wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke by calling Dispatch," Argument said, adding that even calling 911 is appropriate in those instances.

"Because the faster we can get on these things, the better chance we have of addressing them and putting them out, as was the case with this."

He encouraged people to report any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke by calling Jasper Dispatch at 780-852-6155 or 911.

Jasper National Park is currently at a moderate wildfire hazard rating, meaning there is no fire ban.

All campfires need to be contained in an approved firebox and they also need to be thoroughly extinguished before they are left unattended.

Scott Hayes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Jasper Fitzhugh