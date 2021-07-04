Two West Indies Women Cricketers Collapse During Second T20I Pakistan (Watch Video)

Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation, two West Indies women cricketers collapsed on the field during the second T20I against Pakistan in Antigua on Friday. Both these cricketers collapsed within a span of 10 minutes and were stretchered out immediately. Henry was the first among the two of them to collapse and to add to the shocking atmosphere, Nation fell down too shortly. The cause of their collapse is yet to be ascertained. A statement later issued by Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated that both these players were' conscious and stable'. ICC Wishes Kemar Roach, Only West Indies Bowler to Take a Hat-Trick in Men’s Cricket World Cup, on his 33rd Birthday

Also Read | West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Streaming Online of 2nd T20I 2021: Get Telecast Details of WI W vs PAK W

"Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at the hospital and are being assessed," the statement reportedly said.

Watch the video here:

Also Read | West Indies Women vs Pakistan Women Live Cricket Streaming Online of 1st T20I 2021: Get Telecast Details of WI W vs PAK W

Match between Pakistan and West Indies women cricketers continues ... Suddenly West Indies women cricketer fainted and collapsed . She was shifted to a nearby hospital. Hopefully she will recover soon.

VC: @windiescricket#WIWvPAKW #WIWvsPAKW pic.twitter.com/OjhJmWioeO — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) July 2, 2021

The match wasn't forfeited and West Indies secured a win by seven runs, owing to the D/L method. West Indies currently lead the three-match series 2-0.