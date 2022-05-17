Two Wendy’s workers stab each other in fight at restaurant, North Carolina cops say

Two Wendy’s workers stabbed each other after a fight broke out between them at a restaurant in North Carolina, police say.

One of the workers was charged with attempted murder, according to Asheboro police.

Police were called around 10:22 a.m May 16 about a fight that had broken out between two coworkers at the Wendy’s on West Dixie Drive, a news release from the department said.

Officers found a 22-year-old man “bleeding heavily” in the parking lot of the restaurant. He had one stab wound to his upper left chest, according to an incident report, and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School, which are close to Wendy’s, were notified of the stabbing and issued a shelter in place order for students, according to the release.

The other employee involved in the fight wasn’t found on the scene, according to police. Witnesses told officers that the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Luis Enrique Toledo, had fled, the incident report said.

Witnesses told police that Toledo had been driving a gold Toyota in a “careless and reckless manner,” according to the news release.

Police located Toledo around 3:30 p.m. the same day and pulled him over for a traffic stop in Randleman, the incident report said. Toledo had a stab wound on the lower left side of his back.

Toledo was taken for medical treatment and then into custody, according to the incident report. After appearing before a magistrate, Toledo was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the incident report said.

Toledo is held on a $100,000 bond and his court date is May 17.

Police did not specify what type of weapons were used in the stabbing or if the other man would face any charges.

Asheboro is about 75 miles west of Raleigh.

