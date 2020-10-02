Two Weeks Into IPL 2020, India’s Young Stars Claim Spotlight

The Indian Premier League has, over the years, thrown up exciting prodigies who have benefited after rubbing shoulders with some of the greats of the game. Youngsters like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant are products of this league that offers a platform to develop, mature and get nurtured.

This year’s edition has seen some quality cricket on offer. Gravity-defying stunts at the boundaries have been overshadowed by determined run chases. Economical spells on the tough conditions in the UAE have been mastered while rustiness has given way for zealous efforts in all departments. Realising that being on the field is a privilege, the cricketers have managed to make best use of this opportunity and have enthralled us with top-notch cricket in the first ten days.

Youngsters, who might have been worried about the snatched chance if the IPL had been cancelled, have understood this privilege better than most, and have stood out game-after-game.

We look at the Indian youngsters who have impressed in this edition of the IPL thus far.

*All data updated till KKR-RR match on 30 September 2020.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravi Bishnoi

The young leg-spinner has picked up four wickets in this IPL, including a three-wicket haul against RCB. Though he was wicketless in the game against Royals, where over 440 runs were scored, he ended the night as the most economical bowler, giving away just 34 runs in his four overs.

Bishnoi, the highest wicket-taker in the Under-19 World Cup that was held earlier this year, is relentless as he looks to attack the batters with his googlies.

He turns the ball into the left-handers, which should have made him an easy prey as they looked to attack him, but by relying on his wrong ‘uns fearlessly, the cricketer has managed to deceive the southpaws.

His spell against Rishabh Pant of Delhi was particularly impressive, as Bishnoi dismissed him after bowling a series of googlies to him. With Anil Kumble coaching the franchise, the youngster is expected to improve leaps and bounds by the end of the season.

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

Mumbai Indians have unearthed some exciting prospects over the seasons. They are known for giving players a solid backing and a platform to showcase their skills consistently, which has won accolades. Bumrah, the Pandya brothers, Suryakumar Yadav and even Rohit Sharma (who was asked to take over the captaincy from Ricky Ponting seven years ago), have been constantly supported by the franchise, and they seem to be putting their trust in Rahul Chahar this season.

Coming into the edition, Mumbai seemed lacking in the spin department, with just Chahar and Krunal Pandya viable spin options in the team. After Lasith Malinga pulled out, the unit replaced him with another fast bowler James Pattinson instead of a spinner, as one thought they might have done, thus putting their unending faith in Chahar.

The young Rajasthan bowler has lived up to the expectations, with 4 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75 and an average of just over 23 after three games. He has been entrusted with bowling in the powerplay overs by skipper Rohit, and though he has been expensive on occasions, he has come back strongly, extracting turn and bounce from the surface.

