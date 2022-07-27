‘For two weeks, everyone was proud to be British’: Our memories of the London 2012 Olympics

London 2012 Olympic Games: Fireworks light up the stadium during the opening ceremony - Clive Rose/Getty Images

Cast your mind back 10 years to the golden summer of 2012. The Olympic rings were raised, the Queen parachuted into the stadium with James Bond, the nation bonded over Super Saturday and, for two glorious weeks, eye contact and small talk was allowed on the London Underground. Crucially, it didn’t rain much; despite apprehension, it turned out to be a Great British summer of sunshine and light showers.

The national mood matched Team GB’s sporting success – the UK won 65 medals – 29 of them gold – and it was our best performance since 1908.

As a teenager, I was spellbound by the scale of director Danny Boyle’s opening ceremony and deeply – if temporarily – enthusiastic about rowing, which was the event my family managed to get tickets to. The atmosphere at Eton Dorney was electric as we watched Team GB win silver.

Whether you were a spectator, sportsperson or sceptic, it’s likely that you too have strong memories of that summer. Here, a handful of athletes, volunteers and other big names from London 2012 share theirs:

‘The Queen wants to be in it’

Novelist Frank Cottrell Boyce, writer for the 2012 Summer Olympics opening ceremony

Favourite memories? Danny Boyle and producer Tracey Seaward coming back into the office after a meeting in Buckingham Palace and telling us that the Queen wanted to be in the scene with James Bond. We had assumed we’d need to cast someone to play the part.

I also remember, at the end of a long, tiring, rainy rehearsal, composer Rick Smith getting up in front of hundreds of volunteer drummers and asking if some of them would kindly stay behind to record a big shout for his amazing score. I think ALL of them stayed, because they all felt such a sense of ownership.

And I can’t forget watching designer Thomas Heatherwick's beautiful cauldron – which had been kept top secret – being lit for the first time in an almost empty stadium. The place was so quiet we could hear the gas hissing.

‘A dress rehearsal for 60,000 is an unusual experience’

Actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh, who played Isambard Kingdom Brunel in the ceremony and recited Caliban’s lines from the Tempest

Kenneth Branagh - PHIL NOBLE

I was a last minute replacement for Sir Mark Rylance. The director of the ceremony, Danny Boyle, called me and said that he wanted to celebrate the simplicity of the human voice at the beginning of this beautifully rousing ceremony. Shakespeare and Brunel were the great Britons he wanted to celebrate – art and engineering side by side and equally appreciated. When he talked about a “little” dress rehearsal for 60,000 people, I knew it would be an unusual experience.

No other country could have presented images of itself quite like this. Daft humour from the very top: HRH and Mr Bond, and Danny’s ferocious admiration for the NHS – a controversial element at the time, but now a prescient act of gratitude for an institution of astonishing achievement in care for this country.

The feeling that the whole country was involved – nervous, proud and emotional – that’s the energy that emanated from that cauldron of a stadium.

That’s what I’ll remember: a ceremony that tried to say thank you for what makes this country unique. It was a moving tribute to the diverse people of these islands.

‘Our cauldron started spraying thousands of litres of water’

Designer Thomas Heatherwick CBE, creator of the 2012 Olympic Cauldron

The Cauldron - Christopher Morris

The cauldron was a national secret. Only a handful of my team knew about the design – we shredded the drawings and kept a small number of models and test pieces in a safe. It had a code name, Project Betty, after one of the producer’s dogs. My mum was absolutely beside herself with frustration that I wouldn’t tell her what we were designing, but I did tell my grandmother – she was in a care home at the time and I knew she wouldn’t be there to see it.

I was approached by the Martin Green, head of ceremonies, and Danny Boyle, the head of the opening ceremony. My practice had been almost chosen to design the stadium, then the Velodrome, and then the project which became the orbit sculpture. I’d given up on any chance of being able to be part of it.

And then they approached us about the cauldron. It’s a funny thing; almost nobody remembers an Olympic cauldron. They get lit once and then they’re never allowed to be lit again. We thought, great, we can work on something a billion people will see – but then almost instantly forget. We didn’t want it to be sitting in a park with pigeon poo on it, there’s something sad about that. We realised, from the beginning, that we were designing a moment, rather than a thing.

We were told very firmly that the British Olympic cauldron must have no moving parts. But we actually ended up making the cauldron with the most moving parts in the history of them all… 1,000, to be exact. It wasn’t the biggest – in fact, it was probably one of the smallest ever made. And before the night of the opening ceremony, it had never actually worked.

Thomas Heatherwick CBE - Rii Schroer

We had to do a rehearsal at 2am to ensure there weren’t aeroplanes flying over or volunteers still rehearsing, but when it was time for the flames to be lit, it made this gurgling noise and, instead of flames, became a huge, 204-nozzle fountain spraying thousands of litres of water. So it’s safe to say there were a few engineering challenges.

It’s a poignant time to be saying this, but the Olympics are a rare moment where countries get together and don’t squabble, and so I thought maybe we could manifest that. To me, the most meaningful part of it is the togetherness. After Covid especially, when people have been isolated and separated, that sense of togetherness is precious and fragile.

That informed the idea of making the copper petals and each country bringing a piece. After the games, they came apart and went back to each of those countries, hopefully as a sign of gratitude and encouragement.

‘We had just 16 hours to cover the stadium in a giant Damien Hirst’

Es Devlin, stage designer for the closing ceremony

Es Devlin - John Nguyen

We were worried, the British, about the Olympics; we had national anxiety about whether it was going to rain or whether traffic would grind to a halt. So the positive reception of the games and ceremonies was a surprise. We planned a symphony of British music and culture across all four ceremonies: the opening ceremony, Paralympic ceremonies and closing ceremony.

The main image of the closing ceremony was this huge red, white and blue exploded Damien Hirst painting. I was asked to reference the Union flag, but could only think of Gerri Halliwell’s dress, some Brit Pop imagery and the Sex Pistol’s album cover, none of which felt right. So I asked Hirst if we could use one of his spin paintings as they felt celebratory, like a champagne explosion or a firework, but also slightly irreverent.

It was pretty complicated to achieve – imagine taking a painting that’s about a metre wide and enlarging it so it’s the width of a stadium. We only had 16 hours between the end of Mo Farah winning the final sprint and the cameras rolling on the closing ceremony to set up. There would be a billion people watching and there was no rehearsal.

As soon as Farah got his medal, we all sprinted into the stadium and spent all night working. We were never going to get this huge flag done in time, so I rang everyone I knew to help. The next day my hands were bleeding, but I danced all the way through the ceremony; I was so relieved.

‘The torch was heavy – I had to focus on not tripping’

Laura Bizzey, volunteer Olympic torchbearer, Suffolk

Laura Bizzey

I carried the Olympic torch in Ufford, a village in Suffolk near where I live, on July 5 2012. We spent the day on a coach with volunteers driving round each part of the route and watching the torchbearers get off one by one, walk their portion of the route, and get back on. We were dressed in these nylon two-pieces and it was a hot day with only Haribo sweets for sustenance, but it felt like you were part of something incredible.

I have muscular dystrophy, a genetic condition that leads to progressive muscle weakness, so it was quite a big deal for me to walk 300 metres in front of people without stopping. I’d been nominated by the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK – it was pretty amazing.

The actual walk was a blur, I just remember the torch being heavy, the heat from the flame and focusing on not tripping. All my family and friends had come in on a minibus and were cheering me on, but it was only when I got to the end and handed the flame on to the next person that I realised how big a deal it was.

I was lucky enough to be able to buy the torch I carried – it cost £220 to keep – so I still have it as a memento and will obviously keep it forever. A few weeks later, I went to watch the Paralympics and saw David Weir, the wheelchair athlete, win gold in the Olympic stadium.

We sat quite near the cauldron, which was really momentous, as I’d come full circle – that was the flame I’d carried.

‘I sobbed uncontrollably at the closing ceremony’

Bryony Gordon, journalist

Bryony Gordon - Heathcliff O'Malley

I was lucky enough to be one of a team of reporters assigned by this paper to cover London 2012. It essentially meant moving into the Olympic Park for two weeks, with free access to every event, becoming the envy of all my friends and family. I remember the excitement of the velodrome, the electricity of Super Saturday. One day, I sneaked my then boyfriend in to watch the swimming. He considered me wondrous for pulling it off.

At the closing ceremony, I sobbed uncontrollably, reasoning I was just overcome with the emotion of the whole experience. But the sobbing didn't stop and, a few days later, I discovered I was pregnant. My then boyfriend is now my husband, and that Olympic baby is nine years old. Happy days!

‘The buildings were shaking with joyous noise’

Jim White, sports journalist

Laura Trott victorious - Mike Powell

Standing in the middle of the London velodrome on the afternoon of Saturday, August 4 2012, I was resting my laptop on a steel barrier as the women’s pursuit final was reaching its conclusion. And, as Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell swept on to seize another gold medal for Great Britain (that day had already brought two gold medals at the rowing lake), I noticed my computer was vibrating and the bar beneath it was visibly rattling. Such was the crescendo of joyous noise, the very superstructure of the building was shaking.

And that was as nothing to the volume in the Olympic stadium later that evening. Of all the things I have covered in a career spanning four decades, nothing comes close to Super Saturday.

What a privilege it was to have ringside seats: it felt as if you were at the very epicentre of the world’s focus. Everything about the London Olympics had been a glorious riposte to the doomsayers who insisted before it got going that it would be a disaster.

London 2012 could not have happened without the army of volunteers helping everything run smoothly - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Image

From the blissfully cheerful volunteers to the high speed trains whisking you from Stratford to King’s Cross in minutes, it was all magnificent. But what topped it was British success. For years we had grown used to staging some of the finest sporting events in the world and watching everyone else take home the prizes. From Wimbledon, through the Open golf to Ascot, we were the most obliging hosts. But here we were winning: in all, six gold medals were accrued that day.

For a couple of hours in the Olympic Stadium, as Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford and Mo Farah eased home first in their events, it felt we were the apex global sporting superpower. And boy was it fun.

‘Eighty thousand people cheered me on for 25 laps’

Sir Mo Farah, long-distance runner and four-time gold Olympic medallist

Sir Mo Farah - Stu Forster/Getty Image

London 2012 changed my life; suddenly people recognised me. If I’m being honest, I think the scale of the London games did catch me out. I only flew in a few days before my race and I went to the stadium for the first time the night before. Seeing the crowd and feeling the atmosphere made me realise this was a pretty big deal.

For two weeks, the nation was united, everyone was proud to be British and we put on such brilliant Olympic Games. I like to believe that we inspired young people, some of whom should be coming to the age now where they are looking to copy what we did.

My best memory is certainly Super Saturday. To be a part of that 45-minute spell where we won the three gold medals, and having 80,000 people cheering me on for 25 laps, that can never be beaten. I don’t necessarily think about it often, but when I see people or I go to events, it is often the first thing they talk about. Sometimes in training though, when I have a particularly hard session to do, I do think back to London. I try to remember that feeling and use it as motivation to drive me on.

‘The stadium chanted my name as I was awarded bronze’

Rebecca Adlington OBE, former freestyle swimmer and four-time Olympic medallist

Rebecca Adlington - Mark Pain/REX

The Olympics are so different on home turf, where you see it being built. With every major Olympic games, there’s so much talk of how it’s going to work: is everything ready? Is the transport going to be ok? But it went off so smoothly. It bettered everyone’s expectations – it certainly bettered mine.

There were two highlights for me: collectively, you can’t not talk about Super Saturday. I think that was a huge highlight for everyone. But personally, it was winning bronze in my second race, the 800m, when I knew 2012 was my last Olympics. I was standing on the podium and everyone was chanting – I’ve never been to another event where the person who won bronze was getting their name chanted. That was the beauty of home Olympics. I was in floods of tears and it was so lovely that people showed that support.

The motto of the Games, “Inspire a Generation”, was everywhere in the Athlete’s Village and in our apartments. It was on posters, tea towels – everything! So that’s what inspired me to start thinking about what I wanted to do when I retired and why I started my programme to teach more primary school-aged children to swim. Swimming is a life skill and without grassroots sport, you’ll never get elite sport; it has to start somewhere. Watching Tokyo last year, it struck me that some of those athletes would have been watching London in 2012 and been inspired by it. So we’re seeing that legacy come through now, too.

‘It meant everything to stand on that podium in front of a home crowd’

Beth Tweddle MBE, former gymnast and Olympic medallist

Beth Tweddle - Christopher Pledger

Half my village ended up in the O2 arena for the gymnastics final. As an athlete competing in the games, you’re in a bubble – I don’t think anyone on Team GB anticipated the amount of support we were going to get.

I knew this was my last opportunity for an Olympic medal, as I’d been doing gymnastics for 20 years and had been really disappointed after I finished fourth in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the end, I won bronze.

People ask me whether I’m disappointed it wasn’t gold, and I would have loved to get a perfect dismount from the bars, but to me on that day, bronze was gold; it just meant everything to stand on that podium in front of a home crowd. My personal highlight was hugging my parents and brother afterwards, because they’d experienced everything with me, and there’d been some real highs and lows.

The way the country came together was amazing. I remember my parents saying: “We were on the tube and everyone was actually talking to each other!” When someone won a medal, it would go out over the tannoy. And in the arena, the banners, the flags, the noise – just absolutely incredible. I’m never going to get that feeling again.

Since the 2012 Games, participation in gymnastics has increased, and there are more well-known gymnasts. That’s great for kids – it teaches them teamwork, determination, perseverance – all essential skills. It’s been amazing for our sport; it threw it into the limelight.

‘It was a real privilege to see the rehearsal’

Helen Lewis, local school teacher, Hackney

Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games - MARKO DJURICA

I worked as a teacher in Stratford for well over 10 years – before and after the Olympics. I remember in 2005 when the announcement was made that the Olympics would be held in London, we heard the massive roar of celebration from the Stratford Centre through our classroom windows.

There was an initial negative side. The tea lady in our school had to be rehoused because they knocked her flats down as part of the redevelopment – she was elderly and found it pretty disconcerting. It was a pain for me because the road I used to travel to work was closed in order to build the Olympic site, so I had to make a longer detour. The plus these days is that it is so much easier and more pleasant to cycle beside the canal, as well as travel by road. I also love the planting in the gardens, it's a great place for summer picnics or a long walk with the dog.

I got to go to several of the events for free, such as the boating at Hampton Court, both as a local resident and as a local school teacher with the students. I also got to go to the rehearsal for the opening ceremony, and the only thing that was different from the real thing was that they only let off half of the fireworks at the end. It was brilliant and a real privilege to see the whole shebang.

I think our Olympic legacy is something we should be really proud of. Stratford is always so busy now, whether it’s people going to concerts in the stadium or swimming in the Olympic pool for the same price as I pay to go to my little local baths.

‘The medals just kept coming’

Tessa Sanderson, former Olympic javelin-thrower, gold medallist and former board member of the Olympic Park Legacy Company

Jessica Ennis victorious after winning Women's 800M and Heptathlon gold at Olympic Stadium - Peter Read Miller

I was so excited about the Games – the best show in the world coming to our country. I’ve competed in six Olympics and have never witnessed an opening ceremony and Paralympics like ours; it was truly magnificent. The medals just kept coming.

I saw many of my teammates – over a 26-year career, that’s a lot of faces to catch up with. And it was brilliant to see some of the new generation. I was particularly proud of those that came from my foundation. I was also on the Legacy board for the Olympic park, having been deputy chair of Sport England.

I’m glad we now have a world-class sporting stadium, but personally I think we could have done more, especially in the East London borough of Newham; the legacy hasn’t been upheld as much as I would have wanted.

‘Boxer Nicola Adams came to our school’

Nadirah Rifat Hussain, student, Tower Hamlets

Nicola Adams won the first ever Olympic gold medal for women's boxing - Clara Molden

Me and my whole family have lived near Stratford all our lives. My grandparents came to the UK from south east Asia, now Bangladesh, more than 80 years ago and settled in Tower Hamlets.

I have always gone to school here and remember a lot of the new opportunities and facilities that the Olympics brought to this area. I was 10 years old in 2012 and at a primary school in Tower Hamlets. I remember that boxer Nicola Adams came in and talked to us about the importance of being confident and chasing the things that you aspired to do.

I didn’t realise that the Olympic Park and stadium could be used for so many different things afterwards. My secondary school went to the stadium in 2016 to see Sadiq Khan give a speech when he was elected as mayor. The Greenway footpath is also close to my house; it is great for cycling and walking and that was where I learned to ride my bike.

Nadirah Rifat Hussain

Not only did it bring physical changes to the area, but the Olympic park also changed many attitudes – including my own – about the area we were brought up in. Even though I didn’t get to watch any of the games, I still felt that I was included with all of the music and so many people around Stratford Hill.

The Olympics were breathtaking, and definitely brought the whole community together. Even if you don’t particularly like sports, I think the Olympics as a whole were such an iconic moment for East London. The Olympic Park is located perfectly in between Tower Hamlets, Newham, Walthamstow and Hackney, so it was a really good way to unite all of the boroughs.

‘Seeing the massive sea of faces was amazing’

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, politician and former wheelchair racer, winner of 16 Paralympic medals

Tanni Grey-Thompson - Chris McAndrew

It will take a really long time for 2012 to be beaten. I was involved for 10 years of my life, on and off – I had been part of the bid and then worked on equality and inclusion. I think the challenge is that you hear a lot of non-disabled people saying that 2012 changed the world for disabled people. But it didn’t. You know, they were stunning Olympic Games, but I still can’t get on the Northern Line, although Green Park and Kings Cross stations were made step-free.

My favourite memory is the athletics on day one, which doesn’t sound that dramatic, but I was working for the BBC so I was there quite early – and coming out and seeing this massive sea of faces was just amazing.

I think if I had to pick one moment it would be David Weir winning the 1500m – there are moments in your career where everything just slots together, and for Dave, London was that. He could almost win the races any way he wanted and people were looking to him.

David Weir winning gold - Julian Simmonds

Taken in the context of what it was supposed to be, I think people are harsh on the legacy – we have the park now, there have been lots of amazing projects, but the 2021 Olympics can’t change everything.

I think we expected a couple of weeks of sport to do things they could never deliver without investment and a plan.

‘I got to watch Andy Murray win gold from the royal box’

Dawn Wildenberg, meet-and-greet volunteer, Wimbledon

Andy Murray - AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL

My absolute best moment of the whole experience was when I got to watch Andy Murray win his gold medal from the royal box. That was a brilliant experience; people were on their feet and had the biggest grins and cheers all around.

I saw the opportunity to volunteer at the Olympics on social media. I play tennis myself and put it as one of my preferences when I applied, it was something that I was keen to be involved with. I was allocated to tennis at Wimbledon, which was on for the first eight days of the games. I was a venue protocol volunteer and our job was to meet and greet and look after the Olympic family, making sure they knew where they were going and just keeping things moving.

The Olympic family consists of the heads of the Olympic Committee for the various countries involved, the heads of sports delegations and those who were entitled to be in the royal box.

There's a huge hierarchy protocol that has to be adhered to for the Olympics, which caused some of the regular Wimbledon-goers who would generally be seated in the royal box a bit of consternation. We had to be quite diplomatic about making sure they appreciated that this wasn't the same as Wimbledon, it was the Olympics.

It was great to be behind the scenes, I got to see all the inner workings of Wimbledon. I went through the tunnels between the courts and I saw how the Olympic organisation is such a well oiled machine, they have all these rules and there is absolutely no deviation.

There was a real sense of camaraderie, everybody involved wanted to make London proud and there’s definitely a legacy of volunteering that didn’t exist beforehand.

