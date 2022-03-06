Two weeks after convoy occupation, opposing rallies take to Ottawa's downtown

·2 min read
Two competing protests took to Ottawa&#39;s streets on Saturday. At left, demonstrators rallied against COVID-19 mandates near Parliament Hill while at right, people demanded accountability outside city hall for the recent convoy occupation. (Jean-Fran&#xe7;ois Poudrier/Radio Canada, Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC - image credit)
Two competing protests took to Ottawa's streets on Saturday. At left, demonstrators rallied against COVID-19 mandates near Parliament Hill while at right, people demanded accountability outside city hall for the recent convoy occupation. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio Canada, Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC - image credit)

Two very different demonstrations — one calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates, another demanding accountability after the recent occupation — took to the streets of downtown Ottawa Saturday.

In front of Parliament Hill, hundreds of people took part in a "freedom protest," although the crowd was significantly smaller than the truck convoy demonstrations that drew in thousands of people last month.

"We wanted to bring some unity back, without the noise," said demonstrator Alex Major, who was part of a human chain that formed along Wellington Street.

Saturday's rally was about bringing peace, Major said. Flags opposing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were not allowed, he said.

"It's about the unity of Canadian values. And there was a moment of silence for Ukraine as well," he said.

Many provinces are in the process of lifting COVID-19 mandates, with Ontario having removed its vaccine certificate system along with capacity limits in all indoor settings.

Quebec has been lifting its public health restrictions in stages, with more changes to come March 12th.

Some protesters later relocated to near the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, holding signs that read "Free the Prisoners." Convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Pat King remain behind bars there after their arrests last month.

Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC
Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC

'Owed an explanation,' says anti-convoy organizer

Down the street from Parliament Hill, Ottawans opposed to the convoy protest gathered in front of Ottawa City Hall before marching to the Elgin Street headquarters of the Ottawa Police Service.

The marchers demanded police and all levels of government take responsibility for allowing the occupation to last as long as it did.

"We're sending them a message that there needs to be accountability," said Hassan Husseini, an organizer with Community Solidarity Ottawa.

It took three weeks before police officers from several forces across the country gained back Wellington Street and parts of downtown Ottawa. At least 170 people were arrested and 53 vehicles were towed.

Officers also seized 22 license plates and suspended 11 commercial vehicle operator registrations.

There were also open displays of hate symbols, and some residents said they were subjected to racial, homophobic and transphobic slurs.

Husseini said residents are "owed an explanation" as to what happened. He said there should be a "no-holds-barred inquiry where nobody is protected and [which] is completely transparent."

The Prime Minister has said the implementation of the Emergencies Act, done to clear out the protesters, triggers its own inquiry, and has already pledged it will take place within 60 days.

"We are going to be organizing against hate, against white supremacy, against the new fascists and the neo-Nazis. And that's what we have started to do," said Husseini, who helped orchestrate a downtown solidarity rally last week.

"So this is another action on ... the road of our long-term organizing in the city."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.