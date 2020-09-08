Two US tourists' bodies uncovered in a well in Northern Mexico

Authorities in northern Mexico have identified the bodies two people discovered in a well as two US tourists who were reported missing earlier this month.

Prosecutors in Baja California on Monday said investigators began recovering the remains of Ian Hirschsohn and Kathy Harvey on 5 September.

They were first reported missing on 2 September, and investigators found evidence of human remains at the bottom of a well in an area south of Ensenada the following day.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the case, which remains under investigation.

