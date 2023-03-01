Four UK beaches named among the best in Europe for 2023

Lisa Joyner
·2 min read
tripadvisor names these 4 uk beaches among the best in europe
4 UK beaches named among the best in EuropeWerner Dieterich - Getty Images

The best European beaches to have on your radar have been revealed in new research, with four UK beaches named in the top 25.

As part of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, the team unveiled the best beaches – both globally and in Europe — to inspire our future travel plans. While Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece unsurprisingly dominated the list, wanderlusts will be pleased to know that there were some top-ranking beaches a little closer to home, too.

In fact, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk took the 12th spot, beating popular destinations such as Cornwall and Pembrokeshire. Weymouth, nestled on the heart of the Jurassic Coat, secured the 14th place, followed by surf hot-spot Fistral Beach in Newquay. Bournemouth Beach is another re-entry for 2023, coming in at spot 24 thanks to its seven-mile long stretch of soft sand.

"As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor.

weymouth beach
Weymouth beachJohn Harper - Getty Images

"But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand."

Planning a future trip? Take a look at the full findings below...

25 best beaches in Europe for 2023

  1. Reynisfjara beach, Vik, Iceland

  2. Praia da Falésia, Albufeira, Portugal

  3. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy

  4. La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain

  5. Playa de Muro beach, Majorca, Spain

  6. Falassarna beach, Crete, Greece

  7. Nissi beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus

  8. Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece

  9. Sotaventa beach, Fuerteventura, Spain

  10. Plage du Sillon, Brittany, France

  11. Iztuzu beach, Dalyan, Turkey

  12. Gorleston-on-Sea, UK

  13. Prair dos Tres Irmaos, Alvor, Portugal

  14. Weymouth beach, UK

  15. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands

  16. Tropea beach, Italy

  17. Sarakiniko beach, Milos, Cyclades

  18. Kalamaki beach, Greece

  19. Praia Soa Rafael, Portugal

  20. Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus

  21. Praia Da Rocha, Portugal

  22. Fistral beach, Newquay, UK

  23. Plage de Palombaggia, France

  24. Bournemouth beach, UK

  25. Kleopatra beach, Turkey

sotavento beach in costa calma, fuerteventura
Sotavento beach, FuerteventuraPicasa - Getty Images

Top 10 beaches in the world for 2023

  1. Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil

  2. Eagle beach, Aruba, Caribbean

  3. Cable beach, Boome, Australia

  4. Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland

  5. Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean

  6. Praia da Falésia- Algarve, Portugal

  7. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India

  8. Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy

  9. Varadero Beach, Cuba, Caribbean

  10. Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii

You Might Also Like

Latest Stories