Four UK beaches named among the best in Europe for 2023
The best European beaches to have on your radar have been revealed in new research, with four UK beaches named in the top 25.
As part of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, the team unveiled the best beaches – both globally and in Europe — to inspire our future travel plans. While Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece unsurprisingly dominated the list, wanderlusts will be pleased to know that there were some top-ranking beaches a little closer to home, too.
In fact, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk took the 12th spot, beating popular destinations such as Cornwall and Pembrokeshire. Weymouth, nestled on the heart of the Jurassic Coat, secured the 14th place, followed by surf hot-spot Fistral Beach in Newquay. Bournemouth Beach is another re-entry for 2023, coming in at spot 24 thanks to its seven-mile long stretch of soft sand.
"As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor.
"But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand."
Planning a future trip? Take a look at the full findings below...
25 best beaches in Europe for 2023
Reynisfjara beach, Vik, Iceland
Praia da Falésia, Albufeira, Portugal
Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain
Playa de Muro beach, Majorca, Spain
Falassarna beach, Crete, Greece
Nissi beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece
Sotaventa beach, Fuerteventura, Spain
Plage du Sillon, Brittany, France
Iztuzu beach, Dalyan, Turkey
Gorleston-on-Sea, UK
Prair dos Tres Irmaos, Alvor, Portugal
Weymouth beach, UK
Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands
Tropea beach, Italy
Sarakiniko beach, Milos, Cyclades
Kalamaki beach, Greece
Praia Soa Rafael, Portugal
Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus
Praia Da Rocha, Portugal
Fistral beach, Newquay, UK
Plage de Palombaggia, France
Bournemouth beach, UK
Kleopatra beach, Turkey
Top 10 beaches in the world for 2023
Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil
Eagle beach, Aruba, Caribbean
Cable beach, Boome, Australia
Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland
Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
Praia da Falésia- Algarve, Portugal
Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India
Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy
Varadero Beach, Cuba, Caribbean
Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii
