Four UK beaches named among the best in Europe for 2023

The best European beaches to have on your radar have been revealed in new research, with four UK beaches named in the top 25.

As part of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards, the team unveiled the best beaches – both globally and in Europe — to inspire our future travel plans. While Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece unsurprisingly dominated the list, wanderlusts will be pleased to know that there were some top-ranking beaches a little closer to home, too.

In fact, Gorleston-on-Sea in Norfolk took the 12th spot, beating popular destinations such as Cornwall and Pembrokeshire. Weymouth, nestled on the heart of the Jurassic Coat, secured the 14th place, followed by surf hot-spot Fistral Beach in Newquay. Bournemouth Beach is another re-entry for 2023, coming in at spot 24 thanks to its seven-mile long stretch of soft sand.

"As a huge beach fan myself, I know the impossible-to-resist allure of sunshine and turquoise water—and certainly, there's plenty of that on this year's list," said Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor.

"But there are some delightful surprises as well. In addition to the much-loved beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii, our community is really looking to kick up their experiences, even exploring cooler destinations like Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland. So whether you're looking to pack a windbreaker or a swimsuit, our list has something for a wide range of travellers—and it might even convince the most ardent beach sceptics to embrace some time on the sand."

Planning a future trip? Take a look at the full findings below...

25 best beaches in Europe for 2023

Reynisfjara beach, Vik, Iceland Praia da Falésia, Albufeira, Portugal Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy La Concha Beach, San Sebastián, Spain Playa de Muro beach, Majorca, Spain Falassarna beach, Crete, Greece Nissi beach, Ayia Napa, Cyprus Balos Lagoon, Crete, Greece Sotaventa beach, Fuerteventura, Spain Plage du Sillon, Brittany, France Iztuzu beach, Dalyan, Turkey Gorleston-on-Sea, UK Prair dos Tres Irmaos, Alvor, Portugal Weymouth beach, UK Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands Tropea beach, Italy Sarakiniko beach, Milos, Cyclades Kalamaki beach, Greece Praia Soa Rafael, Portugal Fig Tree Bay, Cyprus Praia Da Rocha, Portugal Fistral beach, Newquay, UK Plage de Palombaggia, France Bournemouth beach, UK Kleopatra beach, Turkey

Top 10 beaches in the world for 2023

Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Eagle beach, Aruba, Caribbean Cable beach, Boome, Australia Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Praia da Falésia- Algarve, Portugal Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island, India Spiaggia dei Conigli, Sicily, Italy Varadero Beach, Cuba, Caribbean Ka'anapali Beach - Maui, Hawaii

