Two-try Tommy Freeman sends England reminder as Northampton edge Exeter

Tommy Freeman reminded Eddie Jones there is a back-three star waiting in the wings with two smart tries as Northampton Saints overcame struggling Exeter Chiefs.

In a game dominated by the boot, the hosts’ fly-half Fin Smith slotted four penalties and two conversions for a personal haul of 16 points in a flawless kicking display which means he is yet to miss from the tee for his new club in 12 attempts.

The very first impact saw Ollie Sleightholme fly into his opposite number Dan John and the in-form Saints winger was lucky the game was just two seconds old.

He pummeled his forearm straight into the Chiefs player’s face and the TMO was spared a job as Craig Maxwell-Keys blew for a penalty only.

Exeter turned down an early kickable penalty to opt for the corner, and after a dozen tight phases, lock Ruben Van Heerden sniped at the ruck. Smith answered back with a 45-metre penalty to reduce the deficit.

By the end of the first quarter, Saints had kicked the ball 15 times, and carried only 21 times. Chiefs had put boot to ball 15 times, meaning there was a kick at least every other carry – and it looked as sticky as it sounds.

Chiefs’ director of rugby Rob Baxter summed it up from the stands, screaming “Why do they keep doing the same thing?” after yet another aimless Jack Maunder box-kick.

The passive kicking meant the game failed to spark into life. Both teams placed a man deep on each 15-metre line and invited the opposition to slap a five-iron lay-up down the middle or box into the night sky.

The issue for Chiefs is that they have no jackal threat, highlighted by their league-low 3.57 turnovers a game.

The issue for Saints is that it flies in the face of everything they are good at.

They have scored more tries than anyone in the league, but have also conceded a Premiership-high 115 turnovers. They have beaten more defenders than anyone in the league with ball in hand and maintained the highest rate of gainline success.

So on 30 minutes, the hosts’ first try obviously came from a kick. From a turnover on halfway the ball was flung wide to Smith, who dropped it onto his foot which sent Dan John scampering back only to get pinged for holding on, and a quick tap from Freeman saw him power over from five metres out.

Two second-half penalties from Smith stretched Saints’ lead to nine points before flanker Aaron Hinckley was sent to the bin for a clumsy head clash on the hapless Maunder. He played on but after yet more sloppy passing he was yanked from the field on 53 minutes.

The change for his brother Sam Maunder breathed much-needed life into the stuttering Chiefs machine, and after the first attack of any intent, the visitors pinched a line-out and Joe Simmonds burst over in the corner.

And almost proving that kicking is not the answer at Franklin’s Gardens, Fraser Dingwall’s chip was charged down by Simmonds who raced in for his second on 62 minutes to take his side into the lead.

The scores were level from the restart when another poor kick was charged down leading to another Smith penalty, his third.

With the sides tied at 19-all, and the hosts looking to go for the jugular, Dingwall turned down a banker three points given Smith’s golden right boot and poked the ball into the corner.

Having lost the previous two line-outs, it was grabbed from the air and, as the maul appeared to be losing all momentum, replacement scrum-half Alex Mitchell – celebrating his 100th game for Saints – picked up and darted blind then lifted the ball to a racing Freeman who slid over in the corner.

Smith duly rocketed the conversion over from the touchline before limping off with five to go, leaving replacement hooker Robbie Smith to fill in on the wing as the hosts closed the game out.