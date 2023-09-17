Two tries that prove England are the least creative side of this World Cup so far

Lewis Ludlam's opening try of the game was a scruffy score after a Japanese error - PA/David Davies

In the build-up to this match, the England coaching staff had compared Japan to Pep Guardiola’s tiki-taka Barcelona side, which you can see. The Brave Blossoms are constantly changing the point of attack with a bewildering array of running lines, even if they sometimes lacked a bit of end product.

The question is who are England in footballing terms? Prop Joe Marler suggested Jack Charlton’s 1994 Republic of Ireland side. Certainly, England are no one’s favourite underdogs here as the Irish were, but in terms of a deathly boring style of play it is pretty much bang on, especially as Ireland advanced to the knockout stages in the USA by scoring only two goals. But maybe England will finish the tournament as Millwall: no one likes, we don’t care.

Right now, it feels likes England are the most unlovable, least creative team at this World Cup outside of Romania. Their effort and heart is not in question, but where we have seen Portugal pull off a no-look lineout try and Uruguay flummox France with their running lines, England lack a single flourish, beyond George Ford’s drop goals. It is like your party piece being picking the biggest bogey.

Their first two tries were the equivalent of two goalmouth scrambles where the ball ricochets off the post and the defender’s backside before going into the net. Quite literally for the second when Ford’s fizzing point hit the unaware Joe Marler in the head only to fall fortunately into the hands of captain Courtney Lawes who strolled over.

England benefitted for a stroke of fortune against Japan when the ball struck Joe Marler on the head leading to their second try - ITV Sport

Courtney Lawes was the beneficiary of a ricochet off Joe Marler's head to score England's second try - PA/David Davies

The first was also a pig of a score. Japan made an absolute mess of their line-out with hooker Shota Horie overthrowing his jumpers with the ball bouncing into the arms of a grateful Ollie Chessum. He was held but Lewis Ludlam was driven over. Hang it in the Louvre? Hang it in the poubelle more like.

The next two will not win any beauty contests but were at least decently constructed with Ford’s crosskick being weighted perfectly for Steward to dot down in the corner before Joe Marchant plunged over after a series of phases on the tryline with Japan’s players running out of juice.

Story continues

Steve Borthwick will not care about winning hearts and minds as long as they continue to grind out victories in Pool D. We were forewarned of what was coming when Maro Itoje said on Saturday, they are prepared to win “by any means necessary”, even if the means are such mindless kicking that it attracted boos from their own supporters. By the 63 minute mark there had been an astonishing 68 kicks by both sides. Any children who had stayed up to watch the match would no doubt have fallen asleep on the sofa.

It was pretty grim stuff but it was effective with a bonus point registered against a banana skin of an opposition. Job done, England will say. A counterpoint is this Japan side, who had come into this tournament having won one from ten games. Their players were out on their feet when England started turning the screw in the final quarter.

Will anyone really be scared of facing Borthwick’s team in the quarter-finals? Certainly not, Fiji who had their number in the final warm-up game and would be licking their lips at the prospect of a reunion in Marseille.

After the triumphalism of last week’s 27-10 victory against Argentina - which Itoje among others claimed to set the bar - this was England going two steps backwards after their one forward against the Pumas. It seems they need the adversity of a sending off that Tom Curry provided last week to find their true selves. Without their backs to wall, England simply do not know where to turn.

Again, we heard last week various iterations of how England’s attack is just about to click and that boy should the world watch out when the fuse is lit because they have been amazing in training. Again, we saw them butcher so many opportunities, it felt this game should really be taking place in an abattoir. To pick one of a dozen examples, Alex Mitchell’s pass into two Japan players after delaying his pass from a maul that had made 20 metres was particularly egregious.

No one disputes that attack is harder to build than defence. But let us also remember that the Barbarians only get a couple of training sessions and several pub sessions and they somehow manage to build an attacking structure to suit a scratch group of players. Maybe Steve Borthwick should just lock the backs in a room with several crates of beer in the long stretch between the Chile and Samoa pool matches and hope for the best.