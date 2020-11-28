Two traveling Americans in search for a mojito in Cuba find so much more than what they were looking for

Yolanda Lopez chronicles her travel adventures in ‘Fuimos A Cuba’

RICHMOND, Calif., Nov. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers are invited to follow two American women on an adventure filled with fun and mishaps in Yolanda Lopez’s memoir, “Fuimos A Cuba” (published by Balboa Press).

“I wanted to share a side of Cuba not often written about,” the author states. “This trip was taken at a time when travel bans made it illegal for U.S. citizens to visit.”

As two clueless travelers who really did not know what they were embarking on at the time, Lopez and her friend, Emma, left San Francisco unprepared for the journey that lay ahead. What started as a travel to Cuba in search for a mojito ended up on a series of antics crisscrossing the entire island with an intrepid Spaniard they meet along the way. After detainment by the Cuban government, they go on to survive deadly jellyfish, a car crash, smoking a Cuban cigar and many other wild escapades. Their journey leads them to discover the real Cuba as remarkably beautiful island with its beaches, coastal cities, music and people.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from her memoir, Lopez says, “All travel requires a willingness to experience new things, to learn about other cultures, their values and their food. Also, travel can be scary, but if you manage to keep your perspective and your sense of humor, you will be the better for it and you can have an adventure of a lifetime.”

About the Author

An avid reader from a young age, Yolanda Lopez grew up in Southern California. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Davis. A longtime Bay Area resident, she is now retired. Lopez always wanted to travel from a young age, but did not begin her traveling adventures until middle age. Since then, she has taken many trips, regularly traveling to Oaxaca and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Lopez’s passion for reading and writing continues. She is working on her memoir.

