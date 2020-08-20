Two trains added to Toronto-Windsor Via Rail route

Via Rail Canada will increase its train frequency in southwestern Ontario next month due to an increased demand for intercity travel — adding two new trains between Toronto and Windsor.

Starting Sept. 1, Via Rail will restore its service in the Quebec City to Windsor corridor to close to 50 per cent of its usual offering. According to a news release from the transportation company, this is their biggest addition of frequencies in the region since the start of the pandemic.

For the Toronto-London-Windsor route, trains 71 and 78 will start operating again. These are in addition to trains 72 and 75 that are already in service.

Other routes receiving additional trains on Sept.1 include:

Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa: trains 24, 29 and 633

Toronto-Kingston-Montreal: trains 64 and 67

Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa: 42 and 643

"We are very pleased to announce today an important milestone in our efforts to resume our services," Via Rail president Cynthia Garneau said in a news release.

"This initiative prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and passengers, balancing the possible service offerings and the recommendations issued by public health authorities in the context of the ongoing situation."

Via Rail said it is still working toward a November return to service for the Ocean (Montreal to Halifax) and the Canadian (Toronto to Vancouver) routes, pending health developments.