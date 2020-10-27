Liberals facing stiff challenges in two Toronto byelections

OTTAWA — The federal Liberals are facing stiff byelection challenges in two Toronto seats normally considered safe for the governing party.

With just more than half of the polls reporting, Liberal Ya'ara Saks is leading in York Centre, but only 224 votes ahead of Conservative Julius Tiangson

Broadcaster Marci Ien has a slightly more comfortable lead for the Liberals in Toronto Centre, but the Green party's newly minted leader, Annamie Paul, is nipping at her heels.

Paul captured seven per cent of the vote in the riding during last fall's general election, but is currently running second with about 32 per cent of the vote, about nine points behind Ien.

Toronto Centre was left vacant by former finance minister Bill Morneau's abrupt resignation in August amid reports of tensions between him and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over massive spending on pandemic relief.

York Centre was left vacant last month by Liberal MP Michael Levitt's resignation to become CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2020.

