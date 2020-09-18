Two Top US Diplomats Raise Concerns Over India-China Border Row

Two top diplomats from the United States have raised concerns about the border tensions between India and China. Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and US National Security Council Director for South and Central Lisa Curtis asked China to bring the tensions down near the border.

“I am deeply concerned about this issue, which is why I authored a bipartisan resolution overwhelmingly approved by the House urging China to end its military provocations of India and to pursue a diplomatic resolution,” Krishnamoorthi said, after a classified briefing on the matter by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Hours before that, Lisa Curtis said that while seeking to de-escalate through diplomatic means, India also demonstrated military and economic resolve.

“Beijing’s actions related to the border dispute with India had strengthened the US resolve to work towards building that relationship as a bulwark against Chinese aggression,” reported The Hindu.

She also said that unambiguous support to India from the US will continue.

Curtis said the countries should also accept that there will be differences in policies between them on other topics.

“When it comes to the South Asia region, we have seen India reluctant, I think, for the US to become more involved, but I think you will see that changing because of the situation that we are finding ourselves in,” she said.

