Two top Tory MPs ‘in running’ to take on Sadiq Khan for mayor

Former Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse described the mayoral role as a ‘fantastic opportunity’ (PA Wire)

The Tory mayoral candidate race heated up on Wednesday as two senior MP’s names were put in the running as Conservative candidates.

Former Cabinet Secretary Kit Malthouse refused to deny he would take on Sadiq Khan next May, while there were rumours circulating Westminster that senior party members were urging Security Minister Tom Tugendhat to consider the role.

Mr Malthouse told LBC: “Naturally you think about these things and have a look at what people might be open to. I will keep my thoughts to myself for the moment. It is a fantastic opportunity.”

The former Education Secretary and Policing Minister is a close ally of Boris Johnson and served as a Deputy Mayor during his City Hall administration. He added that “discussions were ongoing” about the mayoral candidate role.

Mr Tugendhat was also being touted as a potential candidate after impressing during the Tory leadership contest last year, senior sources told the Telegraph. However, the Government minister’s friends played down the rumours.

Senior Conservative officials are believed to want someone with “star power” to take on Labour’s Mr Khan, who will fight for a historic third turn next year.

One Tory source previously told the Standard that “someone like” West Ham vice-chairman and Apprentice star Karren Brady would be a “perfect choice”. The Conservative life peer said she had no plans to take up elected office in 2013 but has more recently refused to rule out running to lead City Hall.

TV judge Robert Rinder is also said to have been approached by the party. He has played down the suggestion.

Applications for Tories who want a run at City Hall close on May 24. The party will then create a shortlist of three and a final candidate will be chosen by London Conservative Party members on July 19 - ten months before the London mayoral elections.

Susan Hall, the former Tory leader at City Hall, Nick Rogers and Andrew Boff along with former Number 10 advisor Samuel Kasumu have all declared they will stand. Minister for London Paul Scully has also expressed an interest.

Conservative Party Chairman, Greg Hands MP, said: “By the time of the next mayoral election, Sadiq Khan will have been in office for eight long years.

“The Conservatives are the only party who can prevent him inflicting a decade of decline on our great city.

“I’m confident that whichever of the great candidates is selected by our members will be the right person to take the fight to him.”