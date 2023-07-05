'Are you two the token Black kids of the department?' The snubs and insults that accompanied affirmative action

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling banning affirmative action, Black and Latino Americans share their academic and professional experiences, along with their opinions on affirmative action. (Los Angeles Times)

People of color know the sting of a certain type of insinuation. It can arise in the classroom or workplace, and take the form of a subtle snub, a direct insult or sidelong glance. The implication, they say, is clear: that others believe they're only there because of affirmative action.

An unintended consequence of a policy meant to boost diversity is that it can been wielded like a weapon to make people feel like they don’t belong, like everyone else in the room thinks they got admitted or promoted because of their skin color. Even though the Supreme Court struck down race-based college admissions, Black and Latino Americans told The Times they wonder if this stigma will persist.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They had a variety of views on the efficacy and merits of affirmative action, and ways to make the classroom and boardroom better reflect the demographics of the nation. All discussed the way a policy with a goal they truly believe in could be used to belittle them. Here’s what they told us.

Read more: 'We're really worried': What do colleges do now after affirmative action ruling?

Sasamon Omoma

A portrait of Sasamon Omoma

Back in high school, Omoma — who is half-Black, half-Thai — quickly recognized the pros and cons of affirmative action while writing the college application that got her accepted to Duke, where she is a senior.

Blake Shepard

A portrait of Blake Shepard

Shepard recently earned an engineering degree from MIT and will begin work for a Southern California aerospace company, but cannot forget a hurtful moment from his freshman year when he and a friend were approached by a graduate student they did not know.

Venezia Garza

A portrait of Venezia Garza

Garza has felt the sting of similarly dismissive comments while studying medical anthropology at Princeton. She thinks back on the many challenges along her path to college.

José Alberto Arévalo

A portrait of José Alberto Arévalo

Before he founded the professional organization Latinx Physicians of California, Arévalo was the only Mexican American teaching medicine at UC Davis in the late 1980s. Too often, he heard colleagues grumble about “our prestigious medical school deteriorating” because of affirmative action.

LaTonya Wilkins

A portrait of LaTonya Wilkins

Wilkins recalls being confronted by a co-worker who earned less than her and blamed the discrepancy on affirmative action. It wasn’t the only time the businesswoman and author of the book “Leading Below the Surface” heard something like that.

Liz Vaughn

A portrait of Liz Vaughn

Vaughn, a retired entertainment lawyer, suggests the work of affirmative action should begin well before young men and women reach college age. She urges more support for underserved primary and secondary schools.

Sign up for Essential California, your daily guide to news, views and life in the Golden State.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.