Two-time Pro Bowl former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis dies at 35

Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis has died, the Davie (Florida) Police Department confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. He was 35.

A cause of death was not immediately known. Police said they were called to Davis' residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, where the body of a deceased male was found.

Police said preliminary evidence suggested there was no foul play. The Broward County Medical Examiner's office is also investigating, per WSVN.

News that Davis was deceased first came from the social media account of Illinois men's basketball assistant coach Chester Frazier. Davis, a Washington D.C. native, played collegiately at Illinois before a nine-year career in the NFL.

Davis was drafted in the first round (25th overall) in 2009 by the Miami Dolphins and spent his first three seasons there. For the next six seasons, he became a stalwart for the Indianapolis Colts, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016.

"Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Vontae Davis," Colts owner Jim Irsay wrote on social media. "A great guy, teammate, player. My prayers to Vontae's family."

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024

Vontae Davis #21 of the Miami Dolphins runs out to the field during introductions before taking on the New England Patriots at Sun Life Stadium on September 12, 2011 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Injuries limited Davis to five games the following campaign. He signed with the Buffalo Bills ahead of the 2018 season, and he famously retired by leaving the locker room during halftime of the team's Week 1 game.

Davis was at peace with his highly criticized move, telling ESPN it was "one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

“I went to the bench after that series and it just hit me,” Davis said in a 2018 story with Andscape. “I don’t belong on that field anymore.”

Davis posted four seasons with at least four interceptions and finished his career with 22 total.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vontae Davis dies at 35: Former NFL CB was two-time Pro Bowl pick