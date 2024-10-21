Two-time Olympian Jones retires from GB duty

Sarah Jones made her Great Britain debut at the 2018 Hockey Champions Trophy [Getty Images]

Two-time Olympian Sarah Jones has retired from Great Britain (GB) hockey duty but will continue playing for Wales.

Jones helped GB win bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and was part of the side who made the quarter-finals at this year’s Games in Paris.

The 34-year-old midfielder or forward made her GB debut in 2018 and won 73 caps.

“I am beyond honoured to have had the privilege to represent Great Britain over the past six years and am so very grateful to everyone who has been a part of my journey,” Jones said.

“It’s created some of the best memories and biggest challenges I’ve ever faced, and I am proud of all that we have achieved as a team.

“Words will never fully be able to encapsulate it but, for now, I just want to say thank you.”

Jones featured in every GB game en-route to bronze in Tokyo, which was sealed thanks to a thrilling win over India.

She scored a brilliant shootout penalty against Spain at the quarter-final stage and was also a key player for GB in France this year.

“Sarah’s journey to becoming an integral part of two GB Olympic teams should be an inspiration to all of us, as it wasn’t until 2018 that she won her first GB cap at the age of 28,” said GB women’s head coach David Ralph.

“Sarah’s dedication and hard work won her that opportunity and allowed her to grasp that opportunity and progress to becoming a hugely influential player for us on and off the pitch.”

Jones, who plays her club hockey for Wimbledon, has 115 Wales caps and has competed at three Commonwealth Games.