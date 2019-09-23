Two-time Olympian Jarred Rome found dead days after induction into county Hall of Fame

Jarred Rome was a member of Team USA for the 2004 and 2012 Olympics, and won a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games. (Mark Dadswell/Getty Images)

Two-time Olympic discus thrower Jarred Rome was found dead on Saturday in his hometown in Northern Washington, just days after he was inducted into Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, according to the Everett Herald.

He was 42.

Rome was a member of Team USA for the 2004 Olympics in Athens and the 2012 Olympics in London. The two-time USA Outdoor champion also won a silver medal at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico. Rome, who graduated from Boise State in 2000, also won a silver medal at the 1997 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Rome was inducted into the Snohomish County (Washington) Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. His sister told the Herald that he went out with friends at a casino in town on Friday night, but wasn’t feeling well. People checked in on him repeatedly during the night, but he was found unresponsive on Saturday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine his cause of death.

“I had lots of failure,” Rome said at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, via the Herald. “I was never the top thrower in high school, I was never the top thrower in college. I considered myself to be the hardest worker. I never had the talent, I frankly never believed I could make the national team, that was never a goal of mine. The support I had shows tonight from the family and friends who are here, without your support I would never be here.”

