Two-Time NBA Champion J.R. Smith Stung by Hornets at His First College Golf Tournament

JR Smith golfing at the Elon Phoenix Invitational

Grant Halverson/Getty

Two-time NBA Champion J.R. Smith learned that playing outdoor sports comes with a new set of challenges.

A family of hornets stung the North Carolina A&T freshman, 36, at the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Tuesday.

According to CBS, Smith stepped on a beehive during the first round and received assistance from the on-site medical team before eventually getting back to the tournament.

Smith told the Associated Press, "To get stung on the basketball court or in an arena, never happens. That's one of the very few things you don't have to worry about [in basketball] — other animals. When I got stung, I was like 'No way.' "

The former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star played a "birdie-less round of 8-over-par 79 on the Donald Ross-designed layout," according to the AP, finishing Tuesday in 81st place out of 84 entries.

J.R. Smith

amie Sabau/Getty J.R. Smith

Smith admitted he was nervous on the golf course and not too happy with his overall performance on the green.

"It was actually a very humbling feeling," the former shooting guard said. "Again, I'm ready to go to that range to work on it. I had fun, but I don't like losing."

After the game, Aggies Golf coach Richard Watkins said on the school's website that Smith "found out today that collegiate golf is not easy. I thought he did well. We are pleased, but we are not pleased to the point of satisfaction."

In August, Smith, who is pursuing a degree in liberal studies at the historically Black university, admitted he was looking forward to returning to the classroom after being drafted into the NBA straight out of high school.

After 16 years on the basketball court, the college freshman said he was excited to try something new.

"Golf is one of those games that can have you feeling really high or it can bring you down to your knees," Smith told WFMY at the time. "Knowing all of the game is on my hands and I don't have to worry about teammates to pass the ball to, I can just play my game and have fun."