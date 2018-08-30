Two-time NBA Champion David West Retires After 15 Seasons

15-year veteran forward David West retired on Thursday and announced his departure from the NBA on Twitter.

"I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA," West wrote. "After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball."

West played for four teams in his career and was named an All-Star in back-to-back seasons with the New Orleans Hornets from 2007-09. His tenure in New Orlans marked the peak of his scoring production when he averaged more than 17 points per game each season from 2005-06 through 2010-11. West ended his career on a high note and won back-to-back championships with the Warriors.

The Xavier product also served as a key frontcourt force during his tenure with the Pacers from 2011-15. He teamed up with Roy Hibbert to form one of the NBA's top defensive duos. Indiana tallied a .595 regular-season winning percentage in four seasons with West and reached the Eastern Conference finals twice.

West retires with an average of 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.