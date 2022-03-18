Two-time defending champ Lightning get Hagel from Blackhawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Lightning
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago Blackhawks
    Chicago Blackhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brandon Hagel
    Brandon Hagel
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Tampa Bay Lightning are making their push for a three-peat.

On Friday, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions acquired Brandon Hagel from the Chicago Blackhawks, a 23-year-old forward who is under contract for two more seasons after this one.

They sent 2023 and 2024 first-round picks and young forwards Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to Chicago for Hagel and fourth-rounders this year and in ’24.

After saying nothing was off the table, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois went all-in as he did in 2020 when he traded for Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow. Those moves set the table for Tampa Bay to win the Cup in 2020 and 2021.

The acquisition of Hagel has a similar vibe. A late bloomer who was drafted in 2016 by Buffalo and went unsigned, the native of the small town of Morinville, Alberta, outside Edmonton took advantage of injuries in Chicago last season to establish himself in the NHL.

Hagel was just another forward prospect for Chicago when he made his debut March 11, 2020 — the final game before the season was suspended because of the pandemic and faced a crowded roster picture when play resumed in 2021.

Then a series of health issues with Chicago’s forwards created an opening, and Hagel seized a regular role with his nonstop motor. He had nine goals and 15 assists in 52 games last season, and the Blackhawks rewarded him in August with a $4.5 million, three-year contract.

Tampa Bay is taking on that entire salary, using the cap space saved by sending Raddysh and Katchouk to Chicago. It’s another impressive cap move by BriseBois, who managed to add veteran forwards Corey Perry and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and bring back defenseman Zach Bogosian in the offseason after losing Coleman and Goodrow in free agency and Yanni Gourde to the Seattle expansion draft.

Hagel is another piece to fill that void. He has a career-high 21 goals and 16 assists in 55 games this season. It looked as if he might be a key player in Chicago’s long-term plans under new general manager Kyle Davidson, but the package from Tampa Bay provided to be irresistible for the rebuilding Blackhawks.

“I said a few weeks ago that we are rebuilding, and this is clearly the start of that,” Davidson said. “Getting two first-round draft picks as well as two, young, NHL players helps us kickstart that process in a major way. We know that Brandon Hagel was a fan favorite — our fans loved him for all the reasons we loved him — and we know he will be successful with the Lightning.”

The Lightning are again banking that they can make a long run and have the scouting acumen to find talent in later rounds of the draft. They showed they could by picking Brayden Point in the third round in 2014 and helping him develop into their top center.

With three years left what BriseBois has defined as Tampa Bay's championship window, the price was almost secondary after the rival Florida Panthers traded for top-four defenseman Ben Chiarot and could be in line to make another big move before the deadline Monday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno And Jay Cohen, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the hardest defensive assignments

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse reveals that Precious Achiuwa told him he wants the hardest defensive check. Nurse also credits his players for playing through sickness, injury and battling during their five-game road trip. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Hedman scores 2, Stamkos 3 assists, Lightning top Kraken 4-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night. Steven Stamkos had three assists in his 900th NHL game. Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning, who won their second straight to finish a six-game road trip — their longest of the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots for his 32nd win, most in the league. Yanni Gourde scored his 14th goal for the Kraken, who have lost five of s

  • The other side of David Beckham you didn’t know

    David and Victoria Beckham donated almost €2 million to UNICEF's emergency appeal to help Ukraine.