Two-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final

TORONTO — Overcome with frustration, Simona Halep doubled over and started smashing her racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set of her semifinal.

The two-time champion harnessed that passion to beat Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the National Bank Open's first semifinal on Saturday. Halep said that destroying her racket shows that she's herself again.

"The fire is back," said a smiling Halep. "It's a good sign if I do that. It looks like I'm fighting.

"It helps me sometimes. I don't know if it's always good or not, but it helps me."

Halep started her season with a victory at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Although it was the 23rd title of her career, it was the first since 2020. In early April she announced she would begin working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She said that Mouratoglou's influence has rekindled her passion for tennis.

"The person next to us. Patrick. He brought it," said Halep, gesturing toward Mouratoglou. She said that training at his tennis school in the French Riviera has been inspirational.

"The vibe from the academy gave me the energy. To see all those kids fighting every day to touch the dream that they have — I felt that I still can do it. I still have it inside myself."

The 15th-seeded Halep will face the winner of Saturday's late semi between Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Pegula was the highest rated player left in the tournament as the seventh seed. The 14th-seeded Pliskova is now the highest rated player after a series of upsets on the women's side of Canada's professional tennis championship.

Both Halep and Pegula were visibly frustrated with their own play in the third set after several unforced errors or double faults. Halep finished the match with 10 double faults to Pegula's one, but the American struggled with the placement of her returns.

Romanian flags dotted the stands at the tennis-specific venue on York University's campus and Halep, who won what was then called the Rogers Cup in 2016 and 2018, said she appreciated the support.

"Actually, it felt like we were in Romania today," she said. "Many people were supporting me. Actually, I felt like everyone was supporting me.

"They sent a lot of energy. In the tough moments they really pushed me."

Halep led 5-3 in the third set and fired a forehand past Pegula for a 40-15 advantage in the ninth game. Pegula responded by saving two match points to bring the score to deuces.

Halep smashed her racket on the ground repeatedly after her shot went wide to give Pegula advantage, but the American put a shot into the net to bring it back to deuces.

Halep kept hammering the ball to Pegula's backhand but the American fended off two match points to stay alive at 5-4.

Holding serve on match point, Halep forced Pegula to put her forehand into the net to complete the comeback and reach the tournament's final.

Pegula teamed with fellow American Coco Gauff later Saturday in the semifinal of the doubles tournament, beating Madison Keys of the U.S. and India's Sania Mirza 7-5, 7-5 to advance to Sunday.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were scheduled to play American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez in the other doubles semi on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press