Two-time champion Simona Halep advances to National Bank Open final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Simona Halep
    Simona Halep
    Romanian female tennis player
  • Jessica Pegula
    Jessica Pegula
    American female tennis player

TORONTO — Overcome with frustration, Simona Halep doubled over and started smashing her racket on the hard court at Sobeys Stadium after she missed a return late in the third set of her semifinal.

The two-time champion harnessed that passion to beat Jessica Pegula of the United States 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the National Bank Open's first semifinal on Saturday. Halep said that destroying her racket shows that she's herself again.

"The fire is back," said a smiling Halep. "It's a good sign if I do that. It looks like I'm fighting.

"It helps me sometimes. I don't know if it's always good or not, but it helps me."

Halep started her season with a victory at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. Although it was the 23rd title of her career, it was the first since 2020. In early April she announced she would begin working with coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

She said that Mouratoglou's influence has rekindled her passion for tennis.

"The person next to us. Patrick. He brought it," said Halep, gesturing toward Mouratoglou. She said that training at his tennis school in the French Riviera has been inspirational.

"The vibe from the academy gave me the energy. To see all those kids fighting every day to touch the dream that they have — I felt that I still can do it. I still have it inside myself."

The 15th-seeded Halep will face the winner of Saturday's late semi between Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Pegula was the highest rated player left in the tournament as the seventh seed. The 14th-seeded Pliskova is now the highest rated player after a series of upsets on the women's side of Canada's professional tennis championship.

Both Halep and Pegula were visibly frustrated with their own play in the third set after several unforced errors or double faults. Halep finished the match with 10 double faults to Pegula's one, but the American struggled with the placement of her returns.

Romanian flags dotted the stands at the tennis-specific venue on York University's campus and Halep, who won what was then called the Rogers Cup in 2016 and 2018, said she appreciated the support.

"Actually, it felt like we were in Romania today," she said. "Many people were supporting me. Actually, I felt like everyone was supporting me.

"They sent a lot of energy. In the tough moments they really pushed me."

Halep led 5-3 in the third set and fired a forehand past Pegula for a 40-15 advantage in the ninth game. Pegula responded by saving two match points to bring the score to deuces.

Halep smashed her racket on the ground repeatedly after her shot went wide to give Pegula advantage, but the American put a shot into the net to bring it back to deuces.

Halep kept hammering the ball to Pegula's backhand but the American fended off two match points to stay alive at 5-4.

Holding serve on match point, Halep forced Pegula to put her forehand into the net to complete the comeback and reach the tournament's final.

Pegula teamed with fellow American Coco Gauff later Saturday in the semifinal of the doubles tournament, beating Madison Keys of the U.S. and India's Sania Mirza 7-5, 7-5 to advance to Sunday.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos were scheduled to play American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez in the other doubles semi on Saturday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams for first time in Cincinnati

    Emma Raducanu will have the chance to tick Serena Williams off her bucket list on Monday after the pair were drawn to face each other in the opening round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.

  • Emma Raducanu to face Serena Williams in final US Open warm-up

    Williams has said she is ‘evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me’.

  • Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement

    "I've seen over the last 7 years how much y'all love my wife — what she means to so many, worldwide. It's unlike anything I've ever seen," writes Ohanian

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud in early semifinal at National Bank Open tennis tournament

    MONTREAL — Hubert Hurkacz earned a berth in the National Bank Open final on Saturday afternoon with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud at IGA Stadium. The eighth seed from Poland picked up a break in the opening game of the deciding set and rolled to victory. Ruud, the No. 4 seed from Norway, eliminated Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime — the last Canadian remaining in the field — a day earlier. Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was scheduled to play Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifina

  • Jack Draper into Masters quarter-final after helping distraught opponent limp off

    Jack Draper will play in his first Masters 1000 quarter-final after his opponent Gael Monfils retired injured midway through their last-16 match at the Canadian Open on Thursday.

  • Sharks D Nikolai Knyzhov tears Achilles tendon

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. General manager Mike Grier said Saturday that Knyzhov got hurt while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov had surgery Wednesday, and the Sharks estimate it'll take about six months to recover. The 24-year-old Knyzhov missed all of last season with a groin injury and the Sharks were hoping to have him back healthy this year. He played 56 games in

  • Bogus ‘health inspector’ arrested in ploy to open Las Vegas restaurant safes, cops say

    The man went to a Subway and Taco Bell with a badge and clipboard, police said.

  • NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Browns C Nick Harris 'likely' needs season-ending knee surgery

    Harris injured his knee on the second play of the Browns' first preseason game.

  • Climate, crime, and the bodies at Lake Mead

    What do the mafia and global warming have to do with each other?

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson limps off, goes to locker room after going down awkwardly on run

    The Jets' QB was hurt in the team's preseason opener.

  • Baker Mayfield starts for Carolina Panthers and passes his first important test

    Without reading too much into one preseason start, Mayfield took a step forward Saturday after an embattled offseason.

  • Dan Evans hits back to book a place in Montreal semi-final

    He will face Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard defeated British qualifier Jack Draper in straight sets.

  • Quebec's Olivier Rioux, world's tallest teen, chasing hoops dream at Canada Games

    Olivier Rioux landed with a size-large exclamation point on Michael Meeks' radar when the Canada Basketball coach opened a photo in his inbox seven years ago. Rioux was attending a kids basketball camp in Montreal, and posed for a photo alongside then-Detroit Pistons and Canadian team centre Joel Anthony, who stands a formidable six foot nine. "Ron Yeung (Canada Basketball's manager of domestic development) sent me this photo of Olivier and Joel, and Olivier is about the same height, give or tak

  • My Favourite U.S. Stock for Canadians to Buy Right Now

    Canadians should think about buying Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM) and another top asset manager now. The post My Favourite U.S. Stock for Canadians to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Hockey Canada should not be hosting this world junior tournament

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted a lot of Canadian hockey in the last few years, but when 2022 began there was hope this year could be different. The men's world junior championship tournament was rescheduled to this month after it was postponed in December because of numerous COVID cases among players. The tournament showcasing the brightest and the best of

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off