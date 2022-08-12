Two-time champion Simona Halep advances past Coco Gauff at National Bank Open

TORONTO — Simona Halep is a two-time National Bank Open champion, last winning the Canadian title in 2018. But the 30-year-old says she's an entirely different person now.

The Romanian moved on to the tournament's semifinal after beating Coco Gauff of the United States 6-4, 7-6 on Friday afternoon. Halep said she has evolved on and off the court since she won what was then called the Rogers Cup four years ago.

"I've changed a lot, as a person as well," said Halep, who also won the event in 2016. "As a player, I don't know what exactly I did but I feel like I improved in many aspects. Then the pandemic came so I think it was a little bit of a struggle for everybody.

"But I'm a better person. I'm a better player. So this helps me and gives me confidence to work hard."

The top six seeds in the tournament were eliminated by the Round of 16, making the seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula the top-rated player at the WTA event. She downed Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-3 in their quarterfinal match.

Halep and Pegula have never played each other before. During her post-match news conference Halep glanced at a nearby television where Pegula was playing for match point against Putintseva.

"It's going to be a big challenge to face a new opponent, but it's always like that," said Halep. "But it's going to be a semifinal so for sure she's going to play good tennis.

"She's solid. She's at the top already."

Later, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos of Mexico defeated Andreja Klepac of Slovenia and Chile's Alexa Guarachi 2-6, 6-2 (10) to advance to the doubles semifinal.

Dabrowski and Olmos will play American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez in the semifinal.

The quarterfinal between Halep and Gauff on Friday was the only one at the National Bank Open with two seeded players. Gauff was the tournament's 10th seed and Halep is 15th.

Halep is now 4-0 in singles matches against Gauff on the WTA Tour. She said that the 18-year-old American is becoming increasingly dangerous as an opponent.

"She's a bit stronger. She hits stronger and the serve was much stronger today. Her backhand is always hard," said Halep, who last played Gauff in Madrid earlier this season. "I think she improved a lot since we played last time."

In later quarterfinals, 12th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland was set to face Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil and 14th seed Karolina Pliskova was scheduled to take on China's Zheng Qinwen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2022.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

