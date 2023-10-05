Two tickets sold near Sacramento matched five numbers in Wednesday’s epic Powerball drawing

It’s not a billion dollars ... but a million bucks will likely change a few lives in the Sacramento area.

On Wednesday night, two tickets sold in the capital region matched five numbers in the nationwide Powerball drawing worth an estimated $1.2 billion. While the tickets won’t score the epic grand prize, California Lottery officials say each ticket is redeemable for $1.2 million.

The five-out-of-six tickets, only missing that special Powerball number, were sold in:

Elk Grove, at the Walmart at 8465 Elk Grove Blvd. in the Laguna Ninety-Nine shopping center.

Vacaville, at Cigarettes 4 Discount at 973 Alamo Drive in the Shops at Golden Hills center.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were 9, 35, 54, 63, 64; the Powerball was 1.

In total, according to lottery officials, 429,585 winning tickets were sold in Wednesday’s drawing, the 33rd consecutive Powerball selection without a grand-prize winner. The majority of those tickets, over 280,000 of them, are worth $4.

According to Powerball officials, another five tickets — in Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas — also matched five numbers. Another three tickets — in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Texas — matched the five main numbers and the so-called Power Play, a multiplier component of the game used in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Only California foregoes the Power Play in its ticket sales.

Those winnings, even if they aren’t an eye-watering, capital-B billion, still won’t net the winners a million. Lottery officials withhold 25% automatically for federal taxes and the winner is responsible for the rest. California and Texas, however, are one of a handful of states that don’t tax lottery winnings at the state level.

Without a grand-prize ticket, Saturday’s drawing will continue to climb. Lottery officials say the jackpot for the next drawing will be worth at least $1.4 billion.