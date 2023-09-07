‘Two to three years’ before economy rebounds, predicts former Tory chancellor

Lord Clarke was speaking on Sky News Politics Hub - PA

Britain faces “at least” two to three years before the economy returns to good health, former Tory chancellor Lord Clarke has warned.

The ex-Cabinet minister also suggested the winner of the next general election will be “unlucky” because of the “serious” financial situation they will have to face up to.

It comes after the British Chambers of Commerce warned the UK is expected to “flatline” as rising interest rates hammer the economy into a long slump on a par with the oil shocks of the 1970s.

Britain is “on course to avoid a technical recession, but growth is likely to remain so feeble that it will be hard to spot the difference”, the business group said.

Lord Clarke was asked during an interview on Sky News’ Politics Hub with Sophy Ridge how worried he was about the state of the economy.

He replied: “Very worried. A lot of people have not taken on board just how serious the state of the British economy is.

“Whoever is unlucky enough to win the next election, faces two or three years of having to do very tough and difficult things. It will take at least that to get back to a healthy economy with growth and low inflation.”

Rishi Sunak has made growing the economy one of his five key priorities, pledging to create “better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country”.

But he faces fighting the next election against a backdrop of the worst drop in household incomes on record, according to the Resolution Foundation.

No government had ever retained power after such weak growth, the think tank said.

With inflation rates coming down, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said government action to fight the problem is “starting to take effect”, meaning “we’re laying the strong foundations needed to grow the economy”.

But British Chambers of Commerce forecasts suggest GDP is set to grow by just 0.4 per cent this year, 0.3 per cent next year and a still-weak 0.7 per cent in 2025.

The Resolution Foundation said typical working-age household incomes were on course to be 4 per cent lower in 2024-25 in real terms than they were in 2019-20 as soaring inflation erodes spending power, warning the scale of the drop was unprecedented in peacetime.

“Never in living memory have families got so much poorer over the course of a parliament,” it said.

