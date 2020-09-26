Two-thirds of Britons think Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their royal titles, survey reveals

More than two-thirds of Britons believe that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have their titles taken away from them after they stepped down from royal life, a new survey suggests.

The study for Tatler magazine also showed that the majority of participants believe Meghan Markle, who is an American citizen, should not be commenting on US politics.

The poll, which was gathered last month by research consultancy Savanta Comres, polled 4,174 British adults and only included results from those who expressed an opinion when questioned.

The data showed that 68 per cent of Britons think that the couple should have their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken from them.

Meanwhile, a total of 63 per cent said that Meghan should not be commenting on US politics, with 35 per cent adding that they believe the duchess “wants to be president of the United States one day”.

The findings come after the duke and duchess took part in a video for Time 100, in which they called on Americans to vote in the upcoming US election.

“Every four years, we are told the same thing, that 'This is the most important election of our lifetime’. But this one is,” Meghan said.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

Harry, who is not a US citizen, mentioned that he will not be able to vote this year before noting that he has also never voted in the UK as royals are typically expected to remain politically neutral.

Despite not endorsing a specific candidate, some took offence with the royal couple’s video, including Piers Morgan, who said that Harry and Meghan should be “stripped” of their royal titles for their “brazen disregard for royal neutrality”.

Q: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. I wanted to get your reaction to that."



Trump: "I'm not a fan of hers... I wish a lot of luck to Harry -- because he's going to need it." pic.twitter.com/fSVnTifTqY



— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020

President Donald Trump also took issue with the couple’s statement during a live news conference.

“I’m not a fan of hers. I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it,“ Mr Trump said when asked about Meghan.

The full results of the survey can be found in the November issue of Tatler, which is available in print and digital on Thursday.

