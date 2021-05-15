Two-thirds of adults given first vaccine dose

Two-thirds of adults in Scotland have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, figures show.

First jags have been administered to more than three million people, with the 66.6% mark crossed on Friday, said the Scottish Government.

Nearly 1.6 million people have had both shots of the vaccine, it added.

The national vaccine programme is currently inoculating people aged between 40 and 49, more than half of whom have had their first dose.

Scotland is on course to offer all adults a first vaccine by the end of July, if supplies are maintained.

Most of the country will drop to Level 2 restrictions from Monday, with the exception of Glasgow and Moray, where experts are monitoring outbreaks of coronavirus cases.

Scotland’s largest city and Moray, in the north east, will remain under more stringent rules for at least another week.

Commenting on the three million jab milestone, Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said it is down to the “enormous efforts” of vaccination teams.

He said: “The vaccination programme is one of the main ways – along with restrictions and testing – that we are working to beat this virus and so it is crucial that everyone attends for their appointments when they are offered.

“It is great news that more than half of 40 to 49-year-olds have now come forward and had their vaccine.”

Nataliya Dasiukevich, 45, from Milngavie in East Dunbartonshire, received her first shot at the Allander Leisure Centre in nearby Bearsden on Friday.

Glasgow City and Moray will stay in Level 3 to help control #coronavirus cases. Do not travel to or from these areas, unless it's for a permitted purpose. Business support is available. These measures will be reviewed next week. Level 3 rules ➡ https://t.co/ezLsA0KjiO pic.twitter.com/zu1mJx03Jb — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 14, 2021

She said: “I am delighted to have had my first vaccine and I hope it encourages everyone in my age group to take up their offer of a vaccine as it is by doing so and following restrictions we can start to think about a return to normal life.”

Appointments are now being scheduled for people in their 30s, who will be offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine when it is appropriate to do so, the Scottish Government said.

Dr Smith added: “If the situation changes the advice is that vaccination of adults aged 30 to 39 years with any of the UK authorised vaccines is always better than no vaccination, except where there are specific medical reasons for not doing so.”

The milestone in the vaccination programme comes as Scotland recorded 413 new cases of coronavirus in the daily figures.

However the numbers have been affected by a data issue which meant Friday’s figures were lower than they should have been, with the missing cases added to Saturday’s total.

No new deaths were reported, while the test positivity rate stood at 1.6%.

A total of 3,003,339 people have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 1,599,519 have received their second dose.

1/ If you live in – or have recently spent time in – the Southside of Glasgow, PLEASE help get this outbreak under control by taking a test. I’ve just done so myself – thankfully negative! In this thread, I’ll post some useful links about where to access tests and what to do. pic.twitter.com/RZgujZGKuz — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 15, 2021

On Saturday, Nicola Sturgeon urged people in the southside of Glasgow to take a test to help track the outbreak there.

The First Minister, who is the MSP for Glasgow Southside, tweeted a picture of her own negative coronavirus test and listed local testing centres.

She said: “If you live in – or have recently spent time in – the Southside of Glasgow, please help get this outbreak under control by taking a test. I’ve just done so myself – thankfully negative!”