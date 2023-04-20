Two Texas cheerleaders shot after one mistakenly gets in wrong car

A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a supermarket car park in Texas after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own.

It follows two other recent high profile shootings in the US involving victims who went to the wrong address.

The shooting in Elgin, east of Austin, happened early on Tuesday in a car park that serves as a carpool pick-up spot for members of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Company, team owner Lynne Shearer said.

Heather Roth, one of four team members transferring into vehicles in the car park after practice, said she got out of her friend’s car and into a car she thought was hers, but there was a stranger in the passenger seat, KTRK-TV reported.

She said she panicked and got back into her friend’s car, but the man got out of his vehicle and approached.

She said she tried to apologise through her friend’s car window, but the man threw up his hands, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Ms Roth was grazed by a bullet and was treated at the scene, police said.

Her teammate Payton Washington, 18, was shot in the leg and back.

“Payton opens the door, and she starts throwing up blood,” Ms Roth said.

Ms Washington was flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Doctors had to remove part of Ms Washington’s spleen, KTRK-TV reported.

Someone who witnessed the shooting said the gunman fled the scene after the attack, police said.

Police arrested a suspect, 25-year-old Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr, who is charged with engaging in deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

Ms Shearer said Ms Washington, a high school senior from Round Rock, north of Austin, is one of her team’s stars and was born with only one lung.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Ms Shearer said.

“She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid, so everybody knows her and everybody’s praying for her.”

Ms Washington has committed to competing for Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling team next year, and she and her Woodlands teammates were set to compete at the Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida, this weekend.

Ms Shearer said the team will now be “competing for her”.

A GoFundMe page set up by the cheerleading team to help cover Ms Washington’s medical bills has raised more than $87,000 (£69,000) in a day.

The page reads: “Three of our Generals and one Red Angel were viciously shot at last night in a senseless and random act of violence.

“Payton was shot twice and badly injured. She is stable in the ICU and will have a long road to recovery.

“Please consider helping to ease the financial burden to this family of their medical expenses.”

A Woodlands Elite Cheer Facebook post read: “Four of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice.

“We are asking for your prayers for Payton, Keyona, Heather & Genesis. Also Big prayers for Payton as she recovers please.

“Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. We appreciate our cheer community.”

A prayer session was over social media on Tuesday night, with cheerleaders asked to wear red in solidarity.

The attack comes days after two high-profile shootings that occurred after victims went to mistaken addresses.

In one case, a black teenager was shot and wounded after going to the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, to pick up his younger brothers.

In the other, a woman looking for a friend’s house in upstate New York was shot and killed after the car she was riding in mistakenly went to the wrong address.