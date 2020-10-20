Two terrorists killed by security forces in operation in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 20 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in an operation in the Melhora area of the Shopian district, the army said.

"One more terrorist killed during the operation in Melhora area of Shopian district. Total two terrorists have been eliminated so far. One AK rifle and one pistol recovered. The operation has concluded," said Indian Army.

Earlier today, Army's Northern Command had reported the killing of one terrorist in the Melhora area. (ANI)