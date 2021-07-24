Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

ANI
Representative image
Representative image

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Sumblar area of Bandipora on Saturday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Shokbaba forest in Bandipora on Saturday morning. Both Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

The operation is still in progress.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

