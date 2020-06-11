Two teens dead, one missing after drowning in southern Alberta river: RCMP

SPRING COULEE , Alta. — RCMP in southern Alberta say two teenage girls have died and one is missing after they went swimming and canoeing with seven other people in a river.

Cpl. Tammy Keibel, a spokeswoman with the Alberta RCMP, says the two victims are 16 and 17 years old.

She could not give the exact age of the missing girl, but says she is about the same age as the other two.

Police say officers responded to a call of a drowning on Wednesday night on the St. Mary River in the area of Spring Coulee, about halfway between Lethbridge, Alta., and the United States border.

They say the three girls had trouble trying to get out of the water.

The 17-year-old was found dead and the two others were swept away.

Keibel says officers from several RCMP detachments and members of Lethbridge Search and Rescue worked into the night to find the missing girls.

The body of the 16-year-old was found this morning and efforts continue to find the remaining teen.

Keibel says the three girls are from the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2020

The Canadian Press