Two teens arrested in deadly Rancho Cordova shooting from December, deputies say

Homicide detectives arrested two teenagers this week in connection with a December shooting that left a man dead in Rancho Cordova, authorities said.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant Wednesday and arrested 16-year-old Elijah Hampton and 17-year-old Zuri Askari Franklin, the Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a news release.

The pair were arrested in connection with the Dec. 13 death of Akieam Harris, 27, who was shot and killed near the 10000 block of Folsom Boulevard, the department said. Fire personnel pronounced Harris dead at the scene that evening.

Hampton and Franklin were booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility on homicide-related charges, according to Police Department. They are ineligible for bail.

No further details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting were available, and no suspects are outstanding in the shooting, police said.