Two teenagers identified as victims in fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City

Police on Tuesday identified two people who were fatally shot in east Kansas City Sunday afternoon.

Devohn Dudley-Reese, 16, and Jazion Sanders, 18, were killed in the area of East 28th Street and Garfield Avenue.

Officers responded just after 2:30 p.m. that day to a report of gunshots in the area. They found two victims unresponsive outside a residence, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said. The victims were declared dead at the scene.

A person of interest, whose name has not been released, was injured and taken into custody later that evening. He is no longer in custody, according to Becchina.

“Detectives will work with prosecutors to present a case file for their consideration of applicable charges,” Becchina said in a Tuesday afternoon email.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call KCPD’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).